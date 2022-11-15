K-pop boyband TAN have announced an upcoming tour of select countries in the Americas to take place in 2023. The announcement was made via TAN’s official social media channels on November 12, alongside a teaser poster for the tour that included locations of stops planned for the tour. While no specific dates, cities or venues have been unveiled at the time of publication, TAN have singled out Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico and the US as countries they’ll be visiting as part of the tour next year. The upcoming tour will mark TAN’s first-ever concerts since their debut earlier this year.

