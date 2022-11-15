Read full article on original website
Lizzo announces Pittsburgh stop on tour
PITTSBURGH — Lizzo is coming to Pittsburgh. The Grammy-winning singer announced the stop on her Special 2our on Twitter Monday. She’ll perform at PPG Paints Arena on May 13, 2023, with special guest Latto. Tickets go on sale Friday at LizzoMusic.com. Police: Man stole Amazon truck, leads police...
Watch Hayley Williams Halt Paramore Show Midsong To Stop A Fight
The band won't stand violence at their shows.
K-pop boyband TAN announce a tour of the Americas in 2023
K-pop boyband TAN have announced an upcoming tour of select countries in the Americas to take place in 2023. The announcement was made via TAN’s official social media channels on November 12, alongside a teaser poster for the tour that included locations of stops planned for the tour. While no specific dates, cities or venues have been unveiled at the time of publication, TAN have singled out Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico and the US as countries they’ll be visiting as part of the tour next year. The upcoming tour will mark TAN’s first-ever concerts since their debut earlier this year.
Latocha Scott Will Not Be On Xscape’s Next Tour
Fans were worried that LaTocha Scott left Xscape after she didn't appear in promos for the upcoming R&B Experience tour.
Takeoff’s family announce “Celebration of Life” for November 11
Takeoff's funeral arrangements have been made public one week after the rapper was shot and killed. The event will be held on Friday, November 11 at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta with New Mercies Christian Church pastor Jesse Curney III officiating the service and providing the eulogy for the late Migos star.
Ari Lennox announces 'Age/Sex/Location' tour for 2023
R&B singer Ari Lennox has announced dates for her upcoming U.S. tour. The Dreamville recording artist, who released her second album "Age/Sex/Location" in September, will be heading out on the road starting on Jan. 26 .
BLACKPINK’s In Our Arena: Concert Review of the ‘BORN PINK’ First Night in Newark, New Jersey
BLACKPINK is the K-pop group behind 'Pink Venom' and 'Shut Down.' Here's our recap and review of their 'BORN PINK' concert in Newark, New Jersey.
Here’s What Happened at the Inaugural Latin Grammys Best New Artist Showcase
The Latin Recording Academy hosted its inaugural “Best New Artist Showcase” Tuesday evening (Nov. 15) at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, where this year’s 11 nominees were present. Each of the nominees — Angela Álvarez, Sofía Campos, Cande y Paulo, Clarissa, Silvana Estrada, Pol Granch, Nabález, Tiare, Vale, Yahritza y Su Esencia, and Nicole Zignago — had the opportunity to perform in front of industry leaders, VIPs, and special guests during the hour-long private event. The up-and-coming talents represent different regions of the world such as Mexico, Brazil, and Peru, and ages ranging from 15 to 95...
Nas Announces Headlining Show at Madison Square Garden
Nas has officially announced his headlining show at Madison Square Garden on February 24, 2024. The one-night only show will mark Nas’ first ever performance at MSG, with tickets for the general public set to go on sale on November 18 at 10 am. EST via Ticketmaster and tickets for Chase cardholders available from November 15 until November 17. Fans can also purchase tickets at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices starting November 19.
