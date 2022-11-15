ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain County, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting at Steelyard Commons

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at Steelyard Commons. According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim is a 28-year-old man. Cleveland police said he was shot in the leg and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. The suspect fled the scene in...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo wanted for shooting BB guns at Cleveland business, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for vandalizing at a Cleveland business on Wednesday. Police said the two juveniles rode bikes to a McDonalds, located at 3211 Clark Ave., on Nov. 16 and shot BB guns at the drive-through window, according to a department Facebook post.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 3 cars stolen at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins Airport, 1 arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects stole three cars at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday afternoon, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The suspects stole the cars at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed. Police have not specified the identity of...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Elyria man dies following crash on I-90 bridge over Black River

ELYRIA, Ohio — A 33-year-old man is dead following a crash on Interstate 90 west in Lorain County Friday afternoon. Elyria police say the accident occurred just after 3 p.m. on the Black River bridge overpass near Sheffield Village when a Ford Mustang struck a concrete barrier. Officers and witnesses attempted to save the driver and lone occupant, Elyria resident Zackery C. Cassidy, but he died from his injuries at the scene.
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

First responders battling house fire in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Cleveland. The home, located in the 12000 block of Phillips Avenue, is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Officials said the fire started at approximately 5:05 p.m., but have not specified the cause. There has been no confirmation...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
FAIRLAWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect

Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police need help identifying a vehicle and the driver involved in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 7. Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Third Street. The suspect fled the scene of the crash, police say. The vehicle...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver strikes 3 cruisers during chase with Brooklyn Heights police

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 52-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Wednesday evening after leading Brooklyn Heights police on a chase. According to Brooklyn Heights Police Sgt. Christopher Leahy, the driver struck a total of three cruisers during the pursuit. The chase began around 7:38 p.m., when Brooklyn Heights police...
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, OH
WFMJ.com

Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-90 West

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon. Elyria Police Department responded to I-90 on the Black River Bridge overpass (Mile Post 147) in the westbound lanes around 3 pm. for a single motor vehicle crash. Officers found a grey 2007 Ford Mustang with the driver, Zackery C. Cassidy, 33-year-old of Elyria, Ohio inside the vehicle.
ELYRIA, OH

