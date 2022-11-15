Read full article on original website
Cleveland police investigate shooting at Steelyard Commons
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting at Steelyard Commons. According to police, the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim is a 28-year-old man. Cleveland police said he was shot in the leg and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. The suspect fled the scene in...
Children staying fewer nights at Cuyahoga County office building, but officials still face huge placement gap
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teen failed by a broken child welfare system, is now preparing to be shipped out of state. It’s an update to a tragic story we told you this summer. The boy is just one of many troubled teens 19 Investigates discovered have spent part of the year living at a Cuyahoga County office building.
Duo wanted for shooting BB guns at Cleveland business, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for vandalizing at a Cleveland business on Wednesday. Police said the two juveniles rode bikes to a McDonalds, located at 3211 Clark Ave., on Nov. 16 and shot BB guns at the drive-through window, according to a department Facebook post.
Police: 3 cars stolen at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins Airport, 1 arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects stole three cars at gunpoint from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Friday afternoon, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. The suspects stole the cars at around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, Sgt. Ciaccia confirmed. Police have not specified the identity of...
Man found guilty for murdering of 23-year-old man in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury in Summit County found a 27-year-old man guilty in the 2019 shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Thursday, according to a news release from Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Walsh. Officials said the June 3, 2019 shooting happened after 23-year-old Walter Matthews III left...
Police arrest man for shooting death of 33-year-old woman in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood
OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police on Thursday arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman in Cleveland. Police arrived at an apartment building in the 1800 block of Pleasantdale Road at around 12 p.m. on Nov. 16 for a call of a suspected overdose, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.
Trumbull County police increase security after attempted Walmart shooting
BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Bazetta Township police are assuring community members that there is no “immediate danger” after two shootings in the past two weeks. Police said they do not believe the incidents are related, and investigating them separately. The first of the two police reported taking...
Man who murdered ex-girlfriend told Richland County investigators they wouldn’t find DNA
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Law enforcement worked over 7,000 staff hours, collected over 300 exhibits and interviewed over 60 witnesses to convict John Henry Mack. They didn’t do it all by themselves. Those who saw something, said something. And now a killer is behind bars. Richland County’s first assistant...
Man killed in I-90 W crash identified
Interstate 90 west between State Route 254 and State Route 57 reopened after nearly two hours due to an "incident," according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Autopsies delayed, families waiting for answers due to forensic pathologist shortage
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Families have been left waiting for answers as coroners and medical examiners across the state are being pushed to the brink. Statewide, many offices are handling a record number of cases. 19 Investigates found many autopsies continue to be delayed due to a forensic pathologist shortage.
Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
First responders battling house fire in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Cleveland. The home, located in the 12000 block of Phillips Avenue, is in the city’s Glenville neighborhood. Officials said the fire started at approximately 5:05 p.m., but have not specified the cause. There has been no confirmation...
Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted: Man has warrants with 12 different agencies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, Cleveland 19 launches “Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted.”. Every week we will feature fugitives with active warrants in hopes of bring them in to face charges. This week Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is highlighting Charles Hudson who is wanted...
Police release bodycam footage from aftermath of Summit Mall shooting
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The aftermath of a shooting incident in October at the Summit Mall was all caught on police-issued body cameras, recently obtained by 19 News. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, when a man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to previous reports.
Elyria police need help searching for hit-skip suspect
Elyria, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police need help identifying a vehicle and the driver involved in a hit-skip crash on Nov. 7. Police say the suspect hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Middle Avenue and Third Street. The suspect fled the scene of the crash, police say. The vehicle...
Cleveland man sentenced for shipping nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl pills across country into Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man received his prison sentence after pleading guilty to moving nearly five pounds of fentanyl pills from across the country into Northeast Ohio. A Postal Inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) found the approximate 4.85-pound package on May 10, according to...
Driver strikes 3 cruisers during chase with Brooklyn Heights police
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 52-year-old Cleveland man was arrested Wednesday evening after leading Brooklyn Heights police on a chase. According to Brooklyn Heights Police Sgt. Christopher Leahy, the driver struck a total of three cruisers during the pursuit. The chase began around 7:38 p.m., when Brooklyn Heights police...
Victim of Wednesday night shooting in Bazetta Township identified
The Trumbull County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a shooting that occurred on North Park Avenue Wednesday night. The male victim has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Nigrin. Nigrin died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of his death is pending further investigation. Just after 5:00 p.m., police...
33-year-old man killed in single-car crash on I-90 West
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Elyria Fire Department, one person died in a single-car accident on I-90 West in Elyria Friday afternoon. Elyria Police Department responded to I-90 on the Black River Bridge overpass (Mile Post 147) in the westbound lanes around 3 pm. for a single motor vehicle crash. Officers found a grey 2007 Ford Mustang with the driver, Zackery C. Cassidy, 33-year-old of Elyria, Ohio inside the vehicle.
