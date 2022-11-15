ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

Lisa Faye Fincham Shepherd (1967 – 2022)

Lisa Faye Fincham Shepherd, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Lisa was born in Virginia on January 24, 1967, to the late Lynn and Virgie Shepherd. Her husband, Hugh Roy...
FRONT ROYAL, VA
wsvaonline.com

New life for Wetsel Seed Complex

Big plans have been announced for the former Wetsel Seed Complex on Harrisonburg. The vacant building on West Main Street was sold for just under three-million-dollars in October. Now, the Winchester Star reports that the three-story, 25-thousand-square-foot structure will be repurposed as Harrisonburg Innovation Hub, with reconstruction set to begin in December or January.
HARRISONBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Christmas in the Valley returns to Shenandoah County Fairgrounds in 2022

The Shenandoah County Fairgrounds is hosting their annual Christmas in the Valley drive thru trail of lighted Christmas scenes, end of November – January 1st. The Yuletide lights will make sure to brighten everyone’s holiday season! Visitors can enjoy Crafts Village featuring vendors with holiday gifts, treats, Christmas décor, and more every Friday and Saturday from the end of November through December 17th.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
The Beacon Newspapers

Take a day trip to Winchester, Virginia

There’s so much more than apples to enjoy in Winchester, Virginia. Photo by Winchester-Frederick County Tourism. My drive from Washington, D.C., to Winchester, Virginia, took only about two hours. But when I arrived there, I felt as if I had traveled back centuries in time. When I approached the...
WINCHESTER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Skyline students acknowledged for helping avert tragedy at Warren County-Skyline football game

Public Comments at the Wednesday, November 16th meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors opened with a recognition of two Skyline High School students, Parker McGann and Carson Richardson, by the County’s Fire & Rescue Department. Lieutenant Austin Cucciardo took to the podium to acknowledge an incident at the recent inter-county rivalry game, not on the field, but in the stands.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Town Planning Commission punts to December on approval of N. Royal Ave. Short-Term Tourist Rental

The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday November 16 and considered a request by Aaron Hike for a Special Use Permit (SUP) for a short-term-tourist rental for a commercially zoned property at 1116 N. Royal Avenue. The property is under renovation, and the applicant had earlier applied for a permit for a single room in the 5-bedroom dwelling but withdrew that application in order to resubmit a short-term tourist rental application for the entire building for up to 10 occupants. At the public hearing, Dr. Jeremy Bush, an adjoining property owner, complained that construction debris and equipment parked or stored on the lots between were unsightly and adversely impacting his practice. There are five lots in the parcel, and parking for the property is not on the same lot as the gravel parking area. He stated he had repeatedly tried to address the issue with the applicant but had not been able to contact him on the site.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
spotsylvania.va.us

COUNTY'S NEWEST PARK OPENS IN SPOTSYLVANIA

The county’s newest park officially opens in Spotsylvania. A ribbon cutting was held November 17, 2022, marking the opening of Keswick Park, nestled on 36-acres within the Keswick community development. The park located at 7710 Folkstone Drive near the intersection of Lake Anna Parkway and Brock Road in the...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Former town manager Steven Hicks lands, loses top job in Louisburg, NC

Former Front Royal Town Manager Steven W. Hicks, who was recently offered a job as town administrator of Louisburg, NC, apparently had the offer rescinded prior to his Nov. 7 start date. In an about-face, Louisburg’s finance director of 14-plus years, Sean Medlin, was offered the job, which he accepted....
LOUISBURG, NC
royalexaminer.com

Family searching for lost dog who was struck by a car after escaping pet sitter

“I promised him nobody would ever hurt him again. I now must live with these thoughts of him in the wrong hands and the promise I made to him being broken.”. Fairfax County resident Rebecca DeVanney said in an interview with Royal Examiner that she and her daughter Taylor 15, are holding out hope that their dog, Chance, will be found after he bolted away from their dog sitter’s home on Nov. 5.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Culpeper residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, VA residents. On Tuesday (November 16), Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the arrests, 20 grams of cocaine was seized along with $1,144 in currency. Williams was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug. Cottoms was charged with one felony count of possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession with intent to distribute/sell schedule I/II drug. Williams and Cottoms were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
CULPEPER, VA
royalexaminer.com

Do solar panels add value to your home? Sometimes yes, sometimes no

Asphalt shingles are so 20th century. Take a peek at roofs these days; there’s a good chance you’ll spot solar panels. By the end of 2020, roughly 2.7 million solar panel systems had been installed on American homes, and the White House believes that 7.5 million systems will be installed by 2034. Many homeowners install solar panels to lower utility bills and perhaps raise their home values. But do solar panels actually add value to houses?
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Walls starting to go up at Loudoun first Sonic Drive-In

A little breaking news update to share with everyone who is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new Sonic Drive-In coming to Leesburg. A milestone has been reached with the first walls going up at the new fast-food restaurant. A big thanks to FOB (Friend Of the Burn) Dave W....
LEESBURG, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 indictments

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:. COUNT ONE: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Michelle Linaburg did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Methamphetamine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses

There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
winchesterpolice.org

Winchester Police Department announces two community outreach drives

WINCHESTER, VA – The Winchester Police Department (WPD) will conduct two community outreach projects during the 2022 holiday season. During this drive, the WPD will collect new hats, scarves, gloves, and blankets to donate to Froggy’s Closet, which provides shoes, clothes, and more resources to foster children and children in need. Learn more about F.R.O.G. and the mission of Froggy’s Closet on the organization’s website.
WINCHESTER, VA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
theweeklyringer.com

UMW community mourns alongside friends and family at UVa following shooting that left three dead and two injured

The UMW community is mourning the loss of three students at the University of Virginia, UMW’s former sibling school. At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night, three U.Va. students were shot dead, and two injured. The deceased are Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. All three were football players returning from a field trip.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy