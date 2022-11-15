Read full article on original website
Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Houndstooth Prints With Miu Miu Blazer at Ferragamo’s ‘A New Dawn’ Launch Soiree on Rodeo Drive
Natasha Lyonne attended Ferragamo’s cocktail party at the brand’s Beverly Hills, California, flagship store on Rodeo Drive to celebrate a preview of A New Dawn, a capsule collection by Maximilian Davis. The actress wore a white button-down shirt and black overalls overlaid with a single-breasted houndstooth check jacket from Miu Miu draped over her shoulders. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She accessorized with a white Miu Miu matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag, a gold necklace and rings. Her black...
Vogue
Nicola Peltz Beckham Is Ready For Party Season
Nicola Peltz Beckham stuck to tradition and wore a series of white wedding looks for her nuptials, held in Palm Beach in April. In addition to the Valentino couture gown she wore to walk down the aisle, Nicola chose a trio of Versace dresses to wear for the extended celebrations, and even threw in some Dior suiting, designed especially by Kim Jones to complement her new husband’s look.
Vogue
Keira Knightley Teams Chanel Couture With A Grungy Beauty Signature
Keira Knightley was a key face of the indie sleaze era currently trending on Instagram. She’s been there, done that, got the ripped T-shirt. Sure, she never reached Pete Doherty levels of undone, but the star was not opposed to band tees, or teaming shorts and tights with smudgy eyeliner on occasion.
Taylor Russell Is Hollywood’s Boldest New Red Carpet Risk-Taker
With her breakout role in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All alongside Timothée Chalamet, Canadian actor Taylor Russell is having a well-deserved moment in the spotlight. But not only is she one of Hollywood’s freshest new faces—Russell has all of the necessary A-list red carpet style nous to back it up. During the film’s press tour over the past month, the actor has been proving that she’s in a total fashion league of her own, choosing unique looks that stray from the glitzy status quo. No classic (read: boring) gowns here—Russell favors silhouettes that are more experimental and way more avant-garde.
Hypebae
EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True
Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Anne Hathaway Stuns On The Cover Of Vogue Hong Kong In A Sequined Black Minidress And Fishnet Tights—Fans Are Going Crazy!
Anne Hathaway is on a fashion glossy cover roll these days! Fresh from fronting the Elle ‘Women in Hollywood’ issue alongside other big names such as Olivia Wilde, Zoë Kravitz, and Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney, to name just three, the 39-year-old Locked Down actress has landed yet another big cover – this time, the Vogue Hong Kong November 2022 issue!
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Here's Your Front Row Seat to Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance
It's the start of a new Ren-anne-aissance. There's no denying that Anne Hathaway has recently revived her style, dressing like the triple threat that she is with fierce, fun and fabulous fashion. And while she's been turning heads on and off the red carpet since skyrocketing to fame after the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, she's most certainly having a moment with her newfound style.
SI Swimsuit Model Josephine Skriver Is the First Female Ambassador for Lids
Her collection of embroidery designs with the sports apparel company launches today.
Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition
Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
Sarah Jessica Parker Slips Into Vintage Lace Jumpsuit & Platform Heels for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker brought the power of prints to “And Just Like That…” on Wednesday morning. While filming in-character as Carrie Bradshaw with Kristin Davis for the second season of the HBO Max drama, the Emmy award-winning star wore a whimsical ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago, featuring an all-white palette. This Bradshaw outfit prominently featured a high-necked vintage Vivienne Westwood dress — converted into a jumpsuit by Kate McGuire — that was trimmed with delicate lace, complete with pleats along its bodice and skirt. Accessorizing the romantic piece was a gold and diamond fringed brooch, as well as...
Elle
Emily Ratajkowski Is Simply Stunning in a Sheer Black Gown
Emily Ratajkowski never fails to turn heads when she steps onto the red carpet. She did so Monday night while attending the Swarovski holiday event at New York City's Mark Hotel. The glamorous occasion called for equally glamorous clothing, which the model and My Body author pulled off with the help of a jaw-dropping gown from Los Angeles–based brand Aya Muse. The black halter-neck dress included a sheer bodice, an open back, and a side slit.
We're Still Not Over The Sheer Lace Dress Emma Stone Wore To The Academy Museum Gala
Emma Stone graced the Academy Museum Gala red carpet last week in an intricate, sheer, pearl minidress and patterned, lacy tights that we can’t get enough of! The La La Land alum, 33, rocked a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look with a standout light blue minidress with sheer fabric, pearl embellishments, black leather straps and waist detailing, black lace adorning the neckline, and an elegant, ruffled trim.
Vogue
Kitten Heels Are Back – Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they’re trending again in 2022 and now you won’t want to take them off. Low-heeled footwear has been slowly popping up in fashion shows and insiders’ wardrobes for years, but the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favourite stores have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogues makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for autumn 2022.
Leni Klum Transforms Into Catwoman With Latex Catsuit & Thigh-High Boots for Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party
Leni Klum, daughter of supermodel Heidi Klum, attended her mother’s 21st annual Halloween party in New York yesterday. The German-American tapped into her comic book knowledge for her Catwoman costume inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic depiction of the character in the film “Batman Returns.” Posed for some playful pictures alongside Heidi, who was dressed as a gigantic worm, the 18-year-old model made waves with her all-black outfit consisting of a fitted black latex high-neck catsuit with a pleasing shine. Klum paired the sleek style alongside the comic book antiheroine’s iconic black leather cat ear mask, complete with stark white stitching. Klum...
In Style
Cassandra Peterson on Elvira's Legacy, Goth Glam, and Feminine Power
In her New York Times bestselling autobiography, Yours Cruelly, Elvira, Cassandra Peterson details her renaissance from showgirl to the magnificent witch we all love: Elvira. She gets deep about her life and uses her brutally honest voice to discuss everything from family, sexual assault, and her rise to fame. Peterson bravely lets us peek behind the illusive curtain of her most famous character. And for the first time, we get to see the real her — an inspiring and beautiful woman all on her own.
hypebeast.com
Central Cee Is Jacquemus' Latest Muse
24-year-old Londoner Central Cee is a rapper, songwriter, and now, thanks to Jacquemus, fashion’s latest muse. After attending the French label’s FW22 “LE PAPIER” presentation in Arles, France, earlier this year (and publicly appearing in several of the brand’s older designs), the British artist is now the face of Jacquemus’ Winter 2022 campaign, “Neve World.”
Elle
JENNIE Reveals Her Biggest Cheerleader and Life as a BLACKPINK Girl
For JENNIE, singing, dancing, and performing with her BLACKPINK girls is easy, but deciding what three things she can't live without is where things start to get hard. JENNIE has quickly made a name for herself in the world of fashion, and as ELLE's cover star, it's only necessary we showcase her diverse skillset. On this episode of Ask Me Anything, discover the artist's comfort food, the thing she is most proud of, and the place she calls home.
Paris Hilton says she’s planning to become a mom in 2023
Paris Hilton opened up about her IVF journey on her Instagram story. The reality TV star's mom Kathy Hilton recently claimed Paris was "trying and trying" to have a baby.
Ana De Armas Is Back To Brunette In An Unbuttoned Collared Shirt: 'Feels Good To Be Back’
2022 has truly been the year of Ana De Armas. The 34-year-old star has been taking Hollywood by storm, and gracing countless magazine covers to prove it. The Blonde star wowed audiences with her performance as Marilyn Monroe, but now she is fully back to being her stunning brunette self—and this Instagram post confirmed it.
