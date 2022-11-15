ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania State House to vote on Larry Krasner impeachment

By George Stockburger
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania State House will vote on two articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner . The State House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday voted on party lines to send the articles to the House.

The articles of impeachment allege Krasner is guilty of “misbehavior in office” and obstruction of justice in regard to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order.

The House resolution regarding Krasner’s impeachment says that as Philadelphia’s District Attorney Krasner terminated more than 30 assistant district attorneys and hired inexperienced replacements.

“His dereliction of duty and despicable behavior is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” said Rep. Martina White, the resolution’s prime sponsor and the only Republican who currently represents Philadelphia in the House.

The resolution also points to Krasner’s policies while in office, including ending mass incarceration, not charging sex workers and marijuana-related crimes, and offering plea offers below the mitigated range under sentencing guidelines.

Should the articles pass in the House they’ll move to the Senate where it will be determined whether or not Krasner should be removed from office.

Pennsylvania state House races too close to call, holding up leadership votes

Krasner, who won the 2021 Philadelphia District Attorney election with more than 69% support, has called the impeachment process a Republican stunt to punish Pennsylvania’s largest Democratic city.

“This is about politics and moving as quickly as they can on the usual MAGA politics of fear and usual coded language to try to gin up resentment towards the most diverse city,” said Krasner.

Committee Chair John Lawrence (R-Chester/Lancaster) asserted that the hearing was not about slandering Krasner, but seeking solutions to the rampant violent crime that happened under his watch.

“If you are here today expecting, fearing, or hoping simple-minded mudslinging, you will be disappointed,” Lawrence said.

In January, State Senate Pro Tempore Jake Corman sent a letter to the state house asking it to begin impeachment proceedings due to a “spike in violence.”

Reps. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington), Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland), and Tim O’Neal (R-Washington) announced the start of the impeachment proceedings in June.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

WETM 18 News

