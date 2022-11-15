Beloved holiday tradition returns to Oxford this year. After a two-year break, the Doors of Hope Transition Ministries Holiday House Tour will return Saturday, December 3. When the pandemic forced Doors of Hope’s fundraising committee to take a break from showcasing the character-rich homes of Oxford, Mississippi, people were sincerely disappointed. “We heard from so many folks who look forward to the tradition of seeing homes beautifully decorated for the season,” said fundraising chair Susan Bartlett. “It’s a time to gather with family and friends, but also a time when people want to give back their community.”

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO