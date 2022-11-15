Read full article on original website
Related
Collection of love letters written by Dylan sold for $670K
A collection of touching and sometimes prescient personal letters written by a young Bob Dylan to a high school girlfriend has been sold at auction to a renowned Portuguese bookshop for nearly $670,000
11 Of Our Favorite Books About Grammar And Language
Whether you’re a casual grammarian or you’re paid a salary to be one, these books are an ideal read.
The Turkey Dinner Organizers Send a Big Thank You!
~Submitted by Dotty Blake, Turkey Dinner Chairperson. The 70th Annual Turkey Dinner at First Church of Christ, Congregational was a huge success thanks to all who pitched in to help!. More than 160 people were served, and everything was hot and delicious! There were more than 90 meals served in...
A Smashing Good Time Was Had By All at Bedford Mothers Out Front Pumpkin Smash
Bedford Mothers Out Front hosted their first-ever Pumpkin Smash on Saturday, Nov 5 at the middle school. Over 40 families brought pumpkins to be smashed, then hauled by City Compost to its facility in Gardner, MA. Mothers Out Front is a grassroots organization of mothers and others committed to leaving all children a livable planet.
Baker’s Best! Jane’s Favorite Recipes: Tri-Level Brownies
Jane Taylor is excited to share her culinary sweet treat favorites with the Bedford Community. Baking is a favorite pastime. Her greatest joy is spending time with family (including two grandsons) and friends. Pursuing outdoor adventures such as hiking, biking, walking, pickleball, and singing in a local choral group keeps her active outside the kitchen. A Bedford resident for 42 years, Jane is a new contributor to The Bedford Citizen. She and her husband, Tim, raised their two sons, Jeff and Eric, here and are proud to call “Bedford” their home.
The Bedford Citizen
Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/
Comments / 0