Washington County, TN

School district denies some locker room assault rumors in letter to Daniel Boone parents, sheriff's office investigating

Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS) released a letter sent to parents of Daniel Boone High School students denying some rumors surrounding a reported locker room assault. School district denies some locker room assault rumors …. Washington County, Tennessee Schools (WCS) released a letter sent to parents of Daniel Boone High...
Happy Valley High School dedicated a memorial to fallen soldiers

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB — Happy Valley High School held an event Friday to honor soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for this country. The school hosted a memorial dedication ceremony honoring graduates who were killed in action. Families of those service members were invited to take part in the...
Protestors call for more punishment after reported Daniel Boone assault

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Protestors gathered outside the Washington County Department of Education building Wednesday afternoon to call for more punishment in the reported locker room assault that happened at Daniel Boone High School. Protestors told News Channel 11 that they’re happy to see the TBI getting involved, but believe more needs to be […]
Police: Bristol, Va. man arrested for shooting wife

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a shooting in Bristol, Virginia. The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at Eastridge Apartments on Eastridge Road, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department. Police said a man, identified as Gerold T. Smith, 38, shot his wife after an argument. She was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center […]
Local hospital holds piano memorial to beloved volunteer

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Bristol Regional Medical Center hosted a piano dedication for Charlie Lawson Friday. Lawson passed away this week. He volunteered to play the piano in the lobby of the hospital for 7 years. Leaders say he gave more than 3,000 hours of his time by playing songs for patients and staff.
Missing teen from Russell County found safe

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According the the Russell County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Lee Hess, has been found safe and is now with his family. According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office they are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jonathan Lee Hess, was last seen while at...
Interviews for Director of Sullivan County Schools, open to the public

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Sullivan County Board of Education announced Wednesday, that they are conducting interviews for the Director of Sullivan County Schools. The interviews will be held Monday, November 28 in the boardroom of the Department of Health and Education building located at 154 Blountville Bypass. Deidre...
Local districts working to provide more mental health resources for teachers

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The pandemic did not create the mental health crisis in schools but made the problem worse for both students and educators -- that's according to the National Education Association. "Teaching and the profession itself, is one of the most stressful positions there is," said...
Johnson City boy accused of injuring family pet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he had allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a release from the JCPD, the boy faces an aggravated cruelty to […]
'The Santa Train' to travel 110 miles from KY to TN, stopping in Kingsport for holiday event

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — On Saturday, people in Kingsport will anticipate the arrival of a train packed to the brim with holiday festivities — the Santa Train. The Santa Train travels 110 miles from Pikeville, Kentucky to Kingsport, Tennessee and makes 14 stops along the way. At those stops, they distribute more than $300,000 worth of clothing, food, candy and toys to thousands of people.
Johnson City man accused of threatening victim with gun

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested Charles Webb, of Johnson City, on Monday, Nov. 7 when police responded to a local fast food restaurant’s parking lot due to a disturbance call. Police arrived at the 400 block of West Market Street just before 3 a.m., where someone alleged Webb had pointed a firearm at […]
William King Museum of Art receives Spirit of Virginia Award

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin made another stop in Southwest Virginia on Thursday. They visited William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, to present this year's sixth and final, Spirit of Virginia Award. The award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across...
South Fork Utility District aims to better communication with customers

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The South Fork Utility District is looking to improve communication with its customers. The utility district formed in 2020, when the Holston Utility District and South Bristol-Weaver Pike Utility Districts merged. For the last several months, some customers reported to News 5 they had been...
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report

1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
Glade Spring, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Holston High School football team will have a game with Patrick Henry High School - Glade Spring on November 18, 2022, 16:00:00.
Keebler annexation vote raises concern

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some neighbors aren’t happy about Johnson City moving forward with a plan to annex and develop the vacant land beside Ridgeview Elementary. The Keebler annexation project, approved in a first reading at the Johnson City Commission’s Tuesday meeting, would add hundreds of units to a 135-acre plot near Suncrest Drive. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

