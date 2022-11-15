Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested for trafficking nearly 7 pounds of meth in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested after he was found with more than 6.5 pounds of meth in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop was conducted when deputies noticed a Dodge Charger speeding along Highway 24. Deputies found the drugs in the trunk of the car during their […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies arrest Seneca man for meth trafficking after chase
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County arrested a man on Wednesday evening after a chase that took place near the Earles Grove community. According to a release from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a tip that the suspect, Clifford Jacob Ricketts, was in the area working on a black Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies noticed a car matching the description near Smith Dairy Road and Cottontail Drive and attempted a traffic stop.
Oconee man arrested on drug and weapons charges
An Oconee County man is facing drug and weapons charges after a police chase there. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says, 27 year old Clifford Jacob Ricketts was arrested Wednesday for trafficking meth and other charges.
FOX Carolina
Teen found shot in Union County
The Human Rights Campaign says there’s been at least 32 transgender and non-conforming people killed this year to violence. And next week, advocates nationwide will recognize the lives lost. |. Inside Chocolate Dream Shop in Greer, which specializes in small-batch candies. Needs for food-insecure families growing in Spartanburg Co.
First Responder Friday: Laurens County Sheriff’s Gun Detecting K-9
LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Did you know one way to help protect our schools comes on four legs? Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said he considered options with Laurens School District 55 officials on how to try and keep guns off the Laurens District 55 High School campus. “We talked about metal detectors, firearm detecting […]
FOX Carolina
Troopers investigating deadly crash in Anderson Co.
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger in a car was killed Friday night in a crash near Pendleton. The collision was reported around 6:30 p.m. on US-76 near West Queen Street. An SUV and a car collided when the car was turning left...
FOX Carolina
Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
wspa.com
Deputies find loaded gun in Upstate high school student’s bookbag
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday in a 16-year-old student’s bookbag. https://www.wspa.com/news/deputies-find-loaded-gun-in-upstate-high-school-students-bookbag/. Deputies find loaded gun in Upstate high school student’s …. ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday...
WYFF4.com
Passenger killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Anderson County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 76 near W. Queen Street in Pendleton, Pye said. According to Pye, a car...
Missing Greenville Co. girl found
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a girl is missing in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in Laurens, official says
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said a child was hit in front of a school Friday morning. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:11 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary. The Sheriff’s Office said the 7-year-old boy usually walks...
Asheville man sentenced after 2020 shooting of teen
An Asheville man was sentenced on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened in 2020.
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
WYFF4.com
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westside High School student Wednesday on a weapons charge. Officials searched the student when they said there was an odor of marijuana.
FOX Carolina
Gun found in Upstate student's backpack
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including Gather Greenville Gives, Pelzer Christmas Market and Girl Scout Free Event. On the Town: 11/17 @ 7AM. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's happening this...
Child hit by vehicle near elementary school in Laurens Co.
A child was hit by a vehicle Friday morning near an elementary school in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
Report: Man found passed out behind the wheel with child in car seat
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after he passed out outside a laundromat with a young child in the car. Officers were called to the business on South Pine Street on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. The suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt, police said.
FOX Carolina
Deputies recover stolen vehicles, over 1 lb. drugs in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recently found over one pound of drugs and multiple stolen items during a recent investigation. Deputies said they responded to a house on West Chapman Road in Belton as part of an investigation into a stolen...
Comments / 3