Greenville County, SC

FOX Carolina

Deputies arrest Seneca man for meth trafficking after chase

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Oconee County arrested a man on Wednesday evening after a chase that took place near the Earles Grove community. According to a release from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies got a tip that the suspect, Clifford Jacob Ricketts, was in the area working on a black Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies noticed a car matching the description near Smith Dairy Road and Cottontail Drive and attempted a traffic stop.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Teen found shot in Union County

UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Troopers investigating deadly crash in Anderson Co.

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a passenger in a car was killed Friday night in a crash near Pendleton. The collision was reported around 6:30 p.m. on US-76 near West Queen Street. An SUV and a car collided when the car was turning left...
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Police find teenager shot in the leg in Union

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 15-year-old was found shot in the leg on Friday afternoon on East Main Street in Union, according to the city’s Public Safety Department. Officers say that they found the victim at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. The victim was treated on scene before being transported to the hospital.
UNION, SC
wspa.com

Deputies find loaded gun in Upstate high school student’s bookbag

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday in a 16-year-old student’s bookbag. https://www.wspa.com/news/deputies-find-loaded-gun-in-upstate-high-school-students-bookbag/. Deputies find loaded gun in Upstate high school student’s …. ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office found a loaded gun Wednesday...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Passenger killed in Anderson County crash, troopers say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — A passenger was killed in a crash Friday night in Anderson County, according to Trooper Nick Pye with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on US 76 near W. Queen Street in Pendleton, Pye said. According to Pye, a car...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman found dead in truck near road in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was found dead in a truck near Southport Road on Thursday morning. Officials said they responded to Southport Road near Peake Drive at around 7:30 a.m. According to officials, it appears that the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing teen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy. Carter Hewes was last seen in the area of Cub Creek Road and Duncan’s Creek Road around 5 p.m., according to deputies. He was wearing a black shirt with an Adidas logo, black sweatpants, and white shoes.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Gun found in Upstate student's backpack

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Report: Man found passed out behind the wheel with child in car seat

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a man was arrested after he passed out outside a laundromat with a young child in the car. Officers were called to the business on South Pine Street on Wednesday after someone reported a man down. The suspect, Timothy Evans, was laid back in the driver seat with drool running from his mouth and down his shirt, police said.
SPARTANBURG, SC

