What Matt Painter said about 2023 Purdue basketball signee Myles Colvin

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE – Matt Painter signed just one player from the 2023 recruiting class, but Myles Colvin will likely have the impact of multiple signees.

“I think Myles Colvin is going to be a tremendous player at Purdue,” Painter said. “Great positional size, elite athleticism, has really worked on his game, his skill level, his ability to make shots, pull-ups and get to the basket.”

The 6-foot-5 guard who attends Heritage Christian selected the Boilermakers over offers from Indiana, Butler and Miami (Ohio). He also competed with USA Basketball’s U18 3x3 team at the World Championships in June.

Colvin’s game has developed where he’s difficult to defend in the open court but also is a strong 3-point shooter. His 6-foot-9 wingspan also will make him an asset on the defensive end of the floor in Painter’s system.

“In my opinion, he’s the best player in the state and obviously we’ve been fortunate enough to have the top two players in the state the last couple of years,” Painter said. “Very young for his grade. He’s got a huge upside. I really think the sky’s the limit for him. He just has to get to Purdue and mix in with our guys and keep working.”

David JenkinsPurdue guard vercomes eye injury, ready for more against Marquette

Colvin’s father, Rosevelt, played football for the Boilermakers from 1995 to 1998, earning All-Big Ten honors during his final two years. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears and won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. His sister, Raven, is a standout volleyball player at Purdue.

Painter has secured two commitments from the 2024 class - Brownsburg's Kanon Catchings and Brownstown Central's Jack Benter.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Sports Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

Journal & Courier

Journal & Courier

