BALTIMORE - A teen squeegee worker accused of killing Timothy Reynolds last summer in downtown Baltimore will be in court Thursday where a judge will determine if he will be tried as an adult.The teen was 14 years old at the time of the deadly shooting on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets.The prosecution is prepared to offer the now 15-year-old a plea deal.According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO