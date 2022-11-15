ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Marilyn Mosby wants trial moved to Greenbelt because of 'public animus,' say unsealed docs

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Newly unsealed documents show that the legal team for Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is asking the court to move her perjury trial to Greenbelt to avoid "public animus" stirred up by coverage of her trial. Government prosecutors say the request amounts to "special treatment" for Mosby, according to their newly unsealed response.
wypr.org

Adult trial for teen charged in Reynolds killing: a legal analysis

Yesterday, a judge blocked the plea deal that had been reached between the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office and defense attorneys for the teenage squeegee worker charged in the murder of Timothy Reynolds on July 7th. We begin the hour today with David Jaros, a law professor and the...
CBS Baltimore

Family of Timothy Reynolds says 'total miscarriage of justice' if squeegee worker granted plea deal

BALTIMORE - A teen squeegee worker accused of killing Timothy Reynolds last summer in downtown Baltimore will be in court Thursday where a judge will determine if he will be tried as an adult.The teen was 14 years old at the time of the deadly shooting on July 7 at the intersection of Light and Conway streets.The prosecution is prepared to offer the now 15-year-old a plea deal.According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, prosecutors intend to offer the teen a plea deal with a reduced charge. In this plea deal, he would be offered a manslaughter charge in the...
weaa.org

Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kid charged as adult in murder raises concern about youth crime in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As we learn the 15-year-old boy accused in the shooting death of Tim Reynolds will stand trial as an adult, and the issue of juvenile crime is rekindled among the squeegee issue. There are youth violence prevention programs in place in Baltimore and other initiatives, including job training programs through the Mayor's Office. Still, there's the troubling trend of juvenile crime.
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore man accused of raping child arrested days after featured on ID's 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore man who was featured on Investigation Discovery's "In Pursuit with John Walsh" was arrested days after the episode aired.Alex Bennett, accused of raping a child in 2020, made a national appearance on the series' Season 4 finale, titled "15 Seconds of Shame," on Nov. 9.Bennett was arrested on the East Coast on Nov. 15 after a tip came in following  the show aired that helped authorities develop his location further, and ultimately led to an arrest. The United States Marshals said Bennett was taken into custody by Deputies from the District of Maryland's Silver Shield unit,...
CBS Baltimore

Findings released in police shooting inside Baltimore barbershop that left two dead

BALTIMORE - The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of Attorney General released its report into the findings of a police shooting inside a Baltimore barbershop that left two people dead in November 2021.Surveillance video and photos were released of the attack that happened along O'Donnell Street.Sgt. David burch was in the chair getting a haircut when Carlos David Ortega walked into the barbershop and started shooting.Barber Rafael Jeffers was shot before Sgt. Burch, who was off-duty, then pulled a gun from a bag he was carrying and shot Ortega six times times.Both Jeffers and Ortega died.    ...
Nottingham MD

SVU detectives charge Parkville man with rape

PARKVILLE, MD—A Parkville man has been arrested and charged with rape and other offenses, police said on Wednesday afternoon. Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit have arrested and charged 34-year-old Evan Martin with second-degree rape, sexual solicitation of a minor, drug distribution, and other assault charges.
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore nears grim milestone of 300 homicides

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The number 300 is a somber milestone Baltimore has reached year after year. Since 2015, there have been at least 2,631 homicides in the city. That's more than the number of sworn officers within the entire Baltimore City Police Department. It's also more than the 2,631...
