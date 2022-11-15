HELENA, Mont. — The 2023 Montana Legislative Session is less than seven weeks away, and Republicans and Democrats are selecting their leadership. For the Republicans, who will control over two-thirds of seats in both chambers, Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton will be the Senate President. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls will be the Senate Majority Leader, and Matt Regier of Kalispell will be the Speaker of the House.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO