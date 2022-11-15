Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Fact Check Team: Gen Z, Millennial voters had significant impact in midterms
WASHINGTON (TND) — More young voters under the age of 25 registered to vote this midterm than in 2018. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team is looking into how Gen Z and Millennials voted and just how big their impact was. Voters under the age of 30 made...
NBCMontana
Trump looms large over Herschel Walker's senate campaign as Georgia runoff nears
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Former President Donald Trump announced his much anticipated presidential bid, even as the outcome of this year's midterm elections remains unclear. Nowhere is that more evident than in Georgia, where Republicans weigh how and if Trump should visit the Peach State in support of Herschel Walker's beleaguered senate campaign.
NBCMontana
Trump faces some Republican resistance following announcement on 2024 presidential run
WASHINGTON (TND) — Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential run early from his Mar-A-Lago estate Tuesday night but not everyone in the Republican party is ready to endorse him, especially after the party’s disappointment in the midterm results. The former president may face some challenges...
NBCMontana
Trump sees pushback from Republicans, Democrats following 2024 campaign announcement
WASHINGTON (TND) — Former President Donald Trump officially announced Tuesday that he will once again run for president. This will be his third consecutive campaign and could lead to a rematch of the 2020 election should President Joe Biden decide to seek a second term. The former president’s launch...
NBCMontana
Democrats, Republicans select legislative leaders for 2023
HELENA, Mont. — The 2023 Montana Legislative Session is less than seven weeks away, and Republicans and Democrats are selecting their leadership. For the Republicans, who will control over two-thirds of seats in both chambers, Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton will be the Senate President. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls will be the Senate Majority Leader, and Matt Regier of Kalispell will be the Speaker of the House.
Comments / 0