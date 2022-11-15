ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Trump looms large over Herschel Walker's senate campaign as Georgia runoff nears

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Former President Donald Trump announced his much anticipated presidential bid, even as the outcome of this year's midterm elections remains unclear. Nowhere is that more evident than in Georgia, where Republicans weigh how and if Trump should visit the Peach State in support of Herschel Walker's beleaguered senate campaign.
GEORGIA STATE
NBCMontana

Democrats, Republicans select legislative leaders for 2023

HELENA, Mont. — The 2023 Montana Legislative Session is less than seven weeks away, and Republicans and Democrats are selecting their leadership. For the Republicans, who will control over two-thirds of seats in both chambers, Jason Ellsworth of Hamilton will be the Senate President. Steve Fitzpatrick of Great Falls will be the Senate Majority Leader, and Matt Regier of Kalispell will be the Speaker of the House.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy