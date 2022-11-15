ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mena, AR

ktoy1047.com

Investigators arrest officer after phone search

25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
NEW BOSTON, TX
5NEWS

Police searching for missing child in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. Allaynah Blackwell reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last scene at the corner of S 32nd Terrace and Briarcliff Avenue at 3:32 a.m.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Missing child located in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
FORT SMITH, AR
mypulsenews.com

Loyed Wayne Faught

Celebration of life for Loyed Wayne Faught, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Mena, Arkansas, 2407 Sutherland Ave., 2 p.m., Dec. 3. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
MENA, AR
KHBS

Turkey Drive helps families through the River Valley Regional Food Bank

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank provides food to nearly 100,000 people in eight counties. "The need never goes down. People are hungry. It's went up since I've been here. The whole time, even once people got to go back to work from COVID and everything, the need never went down," Hattie Hamilton said.
FORT SMITH, AR
KSLA

Sevier County hospital to open Dec. 6

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Sevier County, Ark., residents are gearing up to reap the benefits of a tax increase they voted in three years ago. The doors of a new, $24 million hospital will swing open for business next month. “We are a state-of-the-art hospital,” said Lori House,...
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
mypulsenews.com

Verbie D. Hamm

Mr. Verbie D. Hamm, age 72, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Cove, Arkansas. He was born October 19, 1950, in Ft. Worth, Texas, to the late Mr. Dewey Adison Hamm and Mrs. Betty Lucille (Snoddy) Hamm. Mr. Hamm was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. While stationed...
COVE, AR
mypulsenews.com

James William Smith

Mr. James William Smith, age 90, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Mena, Arkansas. Mr. Smith was born February 14, 1932, in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Theodore Sanders Smith and Elizabeth (Howell) Smith. Mr. Smith was a railroad worker by profession, and proudly served his country in the...
MENA, AR
KHBS

Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
SPRINGDALE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Mercy to begin work on new primary care clinic in Fort Smith

Officials with Mercy Fort Smith and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill gathered on a cold Wednesday (Nov. 16) to break ground on a $3.6 million primary care clinic at 4600 Towson Ave., which is expected to open in late 2023. The clinic is a long-awaited replacement for a Mercy clinic...
FORT SMITH, AR

