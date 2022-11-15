Read full article on original website
Fort Smith police arrest four teens in connection with shooting near Northside High School
Fort Smith police announced that they have detained two individuals in connection with a call of shots fired near Northside High School on November 16.
ktoy1047.com
Investigators arrest officer after phone search
25-year-old Ki-Jona Wells of Idabel, Oklahoma, is a former correctional officer employed with the Telford Unit in New Boston. The Texas Office of the Inspector General sent investigators with a search warrant to the prison on September 14 to search Wells’ pickup. During the search, investigators recovered a cellular...
nwahomepage.com
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle in alleged shots fired incident near Northside HS in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police say they are now looking for a 2013-2018 series Chevrolet Traverse. FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect vehicle seen leaving the scene. According to police, the vehicle is a dark-colored SUV,...
Four arrested in Arkansas after stealing guns, vehicles from multiple cities
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas authorities have arrested four people in connection to a string of crimes that happened between Fort Smith and Little Rock during early November. According to the Logan County Sheriff's Office, four males were involved in the theft of Toyota Camry in Paris, Arkansas. This...
Fort Smith police looking for missing 12-year-old girl
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl reported missing by a family member around 9 p.m. on Nov. 17.
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
Police searching for missing child in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. Allaynah Blackwell reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last scene at the corner of S 32nd Terrace and Briarcliff Avenue at 3:32 a.m.
Missing child located in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: Fort Smith police say the missing child has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in Fort Smith. She reportedly left home on Nov. 14 around 3 a.m. and was last seen...
UPDATE: Missing Fort Smith girl found safe
Fort Smith police are looking for assistance in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
mypulsenews.com
Loyed Wayne Faught
Celebration of life for Loyed Wayne Faught, at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, Mena, Arkansas, 2407 Sutherland Ave., 2 p.m., Dec. 3. All family and friends are welcome to attend.
KHBS
Turkey Drive helps families through the River Valley Regional Food Bank
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank provides food to nearly 100,000 people in eight counties. "The need never goes down. People are hungry. It's went up since I've been here. The whole time, even once people got to go back to work from COVID and everything, the need never went down," Hattie Hamilton said.
KSLA
Sevier County hospital to open Dec. 6
SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Sevier County, Ark., residents are gearing up to reap the benefits of a tax increase they voted in three years ago. The doors of a new, $24 million hospital will swing open for business next month. “We are a state-of-the-art hospital,” said Lori House,...
mypulsenews.com
Verbie D. Hamm
Mr. Verbie D. Hamm, age 72, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Cove, Arkansas. He was born October 19, 1950, in Ft. Worth, Texas, to the late Mr. Dewey Adison Hamm and Mrs. Betty Lucille (Snoddy) Hamm. Mr. Hamm was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. While stationed...
mypulsenews.com
James William Smith
Mr. James William Smith, age 90, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Mena, Arkansas. Mr. Smith was born February 14, 1932, in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Theodore Sanders Smith and Elizabeth (Howell) Smith. Mr. Smith was a railroad worker by profession, and proudly served his country in the...
KHBS
Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
Pocola Schools will be virtual next 2 days due to lack of staff members
POCOLA, Okla. — Pocola Schools announced on Wednesday that Thursday, Nov. 17 and Friday, Nov. 18 will be virtual days due to "staff members out without proper class coverage."
Man found dead at Fort Smith park
Fort Smith Police found a dead man around noon on Nov. 5 at Martin Luther King Park.
talkbusiness.net
Mercy to begin work on new primary care clinic in Fort Smith
Officials with Mercy Fort Smith and Fort Smith Mayor George McGill gathered on a cold Wednesday (Nov. 16) to break ground on a $3.6 million primary care clinic at 4600 Towson Ave., which is expected to open in late 2023. The clinic is a long-awaited replacement for a Mercy clinic...
