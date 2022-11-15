Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: Buckeyes face Indiana, Maryland in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Undergraduate Student Government passes resolution for Ohio State to divest from fossil fuelsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes not looking ahead, moving on to ‘dangerous’ Maryland opponentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Clintonville Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits ready to start serving dinner
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Tee Jaye’s is open for dinner again in Clintonville. The historic Columbus restaurant brand opened Tee Jaye’s Kitchen & Spirits at 4560 N. High St. in the spring. That location, which replaces the one it operated for nearly 30 years a few blocks up the street, has been open […]
columbusunderground.com
7 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – October 2022
Desserts, southern fare and wood-fired cuisine all took their place in Columbus’ dining scene in October. A familiar favorite found a new home, things are getting Half Baked in Short North, there’s fire, there’s fried chicken and more! What new additions are you excited to try?. FYR.
myfox28columbus.com
How to host Thanksgiving on a budget
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Turkey Day is slowly approaching and this year's Thanksgiving will cost a whopping 20 percent more than it did last year. Kroger's Corporate Affairs Manager, Amy McCormick, shows viewers how to feed a family of 10 for just five dollars a person. Visit Kroger's website...
614now.com
This Columbus diner is the best in the entire state, according to Google reviews
There are a whole lot of diners in the state of Ohio, but only one can be the best. According to more than two and a half thousand Google reviewers, that one is Tommy’s Diner. At the time this story was published, Tommy’s boats a net 4.7 stars across 2,600 reviews on the ubiquitous platform.
visitdublinohio.com
7 Holiday Gifts in Dublin, Ohio
Shop small in Dublin, Ohio! Here are a few of our recommendations for some of the best holiday gifts in Dublin for everyone on your list. The holidays are one of the best times to visit Downtown Dublin and shop for the loved ones in your life. Share your holiday finds and memories with us using #SoDublin.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Commons light up for holiday season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Holiday light displays are popping up around Central Ohio, including in downtown Columbus. More than 400,000 festive lights were turned on Friday night at Columbus Commons. Those who came out to see the lights could get free hot chocolate and carousel rides. Musicians were also...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving
Security footage could be key to solving mysterious murder …. Friday, on “Dateline,” after the wife of a college professor who was also a member of a famous oil empire family, Jill Halliburton Su, is found murdered in her South Florida home, her son tells investigators that footage from the home's security camera could hold the key to finding the killer.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Columbus, Ohio – (With Photos)
You are looking for a great breakfast spot, but not just any ol’ place, right? Columbus will take care of you! Check out our top 8 places to grab a slammin’ breakfast in Columbus, Ohio. Bon Appetit!. Scotty’s Café. If you want something simple and affordable, head...
myfox28columbus.com
Holiday festivities kick off this weekend in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're looking for something festive to do with your family, ABC 6/FOX 28 has you covered! All the fun starts Friday. The Columbus Commons Festival Lighting kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with free hot chocolate, free carousel rides, and more. Beginning Saturday, Dec....
myfox28columbus.com
Local bakery Bake Me Happy shares easy gluten-free recipes for the holidays
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — While turkey gets all the attention on Thanksgiving, we can't forget about sweets. This holiday season, local bakery Bake Me Happy is offering gluten-free sweets like pumpkin pies, pumpkin rolls and pumpkin cookies. Bake Me Happy co-owners Wendy Miller Pugh and Letha Pugh join Good Day Columbus ahead of the holidays.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Columbus, Ohio
While Columbus doesn’t always get the love it deserves, Ohio‘s bustling capital city has a lot going for it. With its incredible parks system, world-class museums, and year-round festivals, there’s always something exciting going on in Columbus!. When the weather is nice, Ohio’s residents flock to the...
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants For Large Groups In Columbus
Putting together a lovely night out for a large group can be a little tricky. Luckily, finding the perfect restaurant that offers the exact ambiance and menu is far from impossible in Columbus. In fact, I’d argue that this is the perfect city for such a request. Whether you’re...
columbusnavigator.com
The Junto, A New Boutique Hotel Near Franklinton, Opens Next Year
A new boutique hotel is opening very soon in Columbus. The Junto will offer 198 rooms and suites, each full of creative interior design choices and unexpected touches. Situated in an area that’s being called “Little West”, The Junto can be found a little west of downtown, near Franklinton. The hotel is just one of many big projects happening in the area, as the Scioto Peninsula is undergoing quite a transformation these days.
progressivegrocer.com
BJ's Returns to Central Ohio After 20-Year Hiatus: EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS
BJ’s Wholesale Club has been steadily growing over the past year, and opened the doors to its latest location on Nov. 4. The club store, located in the Central Ohio suburb of New Albany, marks the retailer’s return to the region after a 20-year absence, and features all of the amenities BJ’s members have come to know and love (scroll down for more store images).
myfox28columbus.com
Employees at downtown Columbus Starbucks location strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Workers at one Columbus Starbucks location took to the picket line Thursday, joining employees at more than 100 stores nationwide. Employees at the Starbucks on East Broad Street and Third Street picketed Thursday. More than 100 unionized Starbucks stores across the county are striking Thursday...
New Ramen Restaurant Opening Soon In Downtown Delaware
Downtown Delaware’s options for dining are expanding soon. Fittingly, the next to arrive comes the day after Thanksgiving. In an announcement on social media, Yokai Ramen Bistro has announced that it will be opening its doors on Friday, November 25. The location of the new restaurant is 48 North...
The country's best tacos are served locally
👋 Mary Jane here with a local staple for Taco Tuesday. Context: I assumed Los Guachos had the best tacos in the city even before I learned of its laundry list of accolades. "Every Day with Rachael Ray" magazine says Los Gauchos has the best tacos in the country. It's also been featured on Food Network's "Top 5 Restaurants."
myfox28columbus.com
Road closures, restrictions for Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Many racers are participating in the Hot Chocolate Run in downtown Columbus on Sunday, which means several roads will be closed and restricted. If you plan to travel in the downtown area this weekend, here is everything you need to know about the road restrictions.
City of Hilliard adds OSU Wexner Medical Center to $66 million recreation and wellness complex
HILLIARD, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The city of Hilliard is leasing space in its planned $66 million recreation and wellness center to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Hilliard City Council approved the lease this week for the complex, which is part of a 125-acre community center campus planned on city-owned property west of […]
myfox28columbus.com
Community members donate more than 20,000 pounds of food to Franklin Co. Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just one week ago, the shelves at the Franklin County Dog Shelter's Community Pet Food Pantry were empty. The shelter put out a call for help and the community stepped up in a big way. The once-empty food pantry now has more than 20,000 pounds...
