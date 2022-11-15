Midstate malls welcoming Santa Claus, holiday shoppers

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Santa Claus is returning to malls in the Midstate as the holiday season begins and shoppers gear up for Black Friday.

Photos with Santa

Santa will arrive at the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill on Nov. 19 and will be around until Dec. 24. He’ll be welcomed to the mall with a PJ party on Nov. 19, when he’ll arrive on a firetruck at 10 a.m. accompanied by the Grinch, Cindy Lou, Moana, and Spiderman.

The initial hours for photos with Santa at the Capital City Mall, according to the mall’s website, are:

Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (break from 3-4 p.m.)

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (breaks from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.)

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (break from 2:30-3 p.m.)

Extended hours will be added from Dec. 9-24. They are as follows:

Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (break from 3-4 p.m.)

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (breaks from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.)

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (break from 2:30-3 p.m.)

Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (breaks from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.)

Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (break from 1-1:45 p.m.)

Reservations can be made online here . The Capital City Mall says pets are welcome to visit Santa on Mondays as long as they are kept on a leash or in a crate.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WHTM Morning Weather

Santa is also available for daily pictures at the Park City Center in Lancaster from Nov. 17 to Dec. 24. His hours at the Park City Center, according to the mall’s website, are:

Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Opportunities for pets to take photos with Santa at the Lancaster mall will be offered on Nov. 21, Nov. 28, and Dec. 5 from 4-7 p.m. During Pet Night events, the mall will be collecting donations for The Humane Society of the United States, according to the booking website.

There will also be a Santa Cares photo opportunity on Dec. 4 from 9-10 a.m., during which children and families with special needs can visit Santa in a sensory-friendly environment, the website explains. Reservations are required for this private photo experience.

All reservations to meet Santa at the Park City Center can be made here .

In Harrisburg, Santa will be stopping by the Bass Pro Shops at the Harrisburg Mall for free photo opportunities. He’s at the Bass Pro Shops in “Santa’s Wonderland” from Nov. 5 to Dec. 24, according to the store’s website.

Photo hours at the Bass Pro Shops vary. Check out photo hours and make reservations to meet Santa at the Bass Pro Shops here .

Holiday shopping

The Capital City Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, and it will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, according to the mall. It will be open for extended hours through the holidays, which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The extended hours start later in November.

The Park City Center will be closed on Thanksgiving. It will be open on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. According to the mall’s website , it will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but it will be closed on Christmas Day.

For those hoping to avoid the holiday shopping crowds, Capital City Mall managers encourage people to visit the mall between Monday and Thursday when there are typically fewer people there.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.