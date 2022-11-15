ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Midstate malls welcoming Santa Claus, holiday shoppers

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHl3k_0jBcMXCC00

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Santa Claus is returning to malls in the Midstate as the holiday season begins and shoppers gear up for Black Friday.

Photos with Santa

Santa will arrive at the Capital City Mall in Camp Hill on Nov. 19 and will be around until Dec. 24. He’ll be welcomed to the mall with a PJ party on Nov. 19, when he’ll arrive on a firetruck at 10 a.m. accompanied by the Grinch, Cindy Lou, Moana, and Spiderman.

November, December holiday parades in the Midstate

The initial hours for photos with Santa at the Capital City Mall, according to the mall’s website, are:

  • Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (break from 3-4 p.m.)
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (breaks from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.)
  • Sunday, noon to 6 p.m. (break from 2:30-3 p.m.)

Extended hours will be added from Dec. 9-24. They are as follows:

  • Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (break from 3-4 p.m.)
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (breaks from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.)
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (break from 2:30-3 p.m.)
  • Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (breaks from 1-2 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.)
  • Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (break from 1-1:45 p.m.)

Reservations can be made online here . The Capital City Mall says pets are welcome to visit Santa on Mondays as long as they are kept on a leash or in a crate.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Morning Weather

Santa is also available for daily pictures at the Park City Center in Lancaster from Nov. 17 to Dec. 24. His hours at the Park City Center, according to the mall’s website, are:

  • Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Opportunities for pets to take photos with Santa at the Lancaster mall will be offered on Nov. 21, Nov. 28, and Dec. 5 from 4-7 p.m. During Pet Night events, the mall will be collecting donations for The Humane Society of the United States, according to the booking website.

There will also be a Santa Cares photo opportunity on Dec. 4 from 9-10 a.m., during which children and families with special needs can visit Santa in a sensory-friendly environment, the website explains. Reservations are required for this private photo experience.

All reservations to meet Santa at the Park City Center can be made here .

Small Business Saturday: Where to shop small in Central Pa.

In Harrisburg, Santa will be stopping by the Bass Pro Shops at the Harrisburg Mall for free photo opportunities. He’s at the Bass Pro Shops in “Santa’s Wonderland” from Nov. 5 to Dec. 24, according to the store’s website.

Photo hours at the Bass Pro Shops vary. Check out photo hours and make reservations to meet Santa at the Bass Pro Shops here .

Holiday shopping

The Capital City Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving, and it will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, according to the mall. It will be open for extended hours through the holidays, which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The extended hours start later in November.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane now open

The Park City Center will be closed on Thanksgiving. It will be open on Black Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. According to the mall’s website , it will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but it will be closed on Christmas Day.

For those hoping to avoid the holiday shopping crowds, Capital City Mall managers encourage people to visit the mall between Monday and Thursday when there are typically fewer people there.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

November, December holiday parades in the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — With November comes the arrival of the winter holiday season and the holiday parades that go with it. Here’s a list of holiday parades happening around the Midstate in 2022. Camp Hill Camp Hill Borough will hold its Parade of Lights for Toys for Tots through Siebert Park on December 1-3 from […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New winery opens up in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, disabled veteran owned winery called the Totem Pole Winery had a grand opening event to celebrate its first local location in Mechanicsburg on Oct. 15, 2022, according to their website. The Totem Pole Winery is owned by Joan and Don Hopler – the...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

New grocery market is now open in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Dutch Way Farm Market officially opened a new location in Ephrata on Oct. 26, 2022, according to owner Jordan Snader. Hoover Building Specialists started ‘heavy’ renovations on the new Ephrata location back in the Spring of 2022, according to Snader. The new store is approximately 45,000 square feet and will double as a grocery store and soon a cafe – which will eventually offer specialty coffee drinks, soups, paninis, and their signature ice cream & milkshakes.
EPHRATA, PA
millersville.edu

Pennsylvania Dutch foods that are worth trying

A delicious slice of Shoofly Pie waits to be devoured. PHOTO COURTESY OF WIKIMEDIA COMMONS. Whether you are from Lancaster County or so not, I am sure you are familiar with the Pennsylvania Dutch. If not, then the best place to start would be with the food. Coming from someone born and raised in Lancaster County, there are some foods that I have grown up loving and eating. While there are also some dishes that I still can’t wrap my head around, here are some foods that are worth trying at once.
MILLERSVILLE, PA
bctv.org

Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon

Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County community center is expanding

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Grotto team announced earlier today on Nov. 16, 2022, that they will be expanding their community center mission in York. This announcement comes as the family-owned, Rudy Art Glass Building, was recently purchased by the Grotto Community Benefit LLC, on Nov. 15, 2022, according to the release. The decorative art glass fabricator’s former building, located on 12-23 E. Philadelphia St., has been up for sale in York since 2020.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

‘Urban penthouse’ in 1870s Lancaster building for sale

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Historic meets modern in an apartment for sale in a Lancaster City building that was built in the late 1800s. The “urban penthouse” is located on Prince Street near Gallery Row and the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, according to its listing on the Keller Williams realty website. It’s in a building that Keller Williams says was built in 1870.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

Midstate braces for costly Thanksgiving foods

(WHTM/AP) — With the holiday season quickly approaching, inflation continues to strain people’s wallets across the country, and Thanksgiving — which is a week away — is no exception. The Farm Bureau’s annual survey found that turkey will cost about 20% more this year than last year. Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving, with […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Furry Friends with Apple, the dog!

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend comes to us from Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue!. Apple is 45 pounds of sweet and gentle disposition, with some of that lab personality, according to rescue staff. She just turned nine months old in October. Apple was found as a stray...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown

POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
POTTSTOWN, PA
talkhouse.com

I Could Stay Here a While

I was in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for an undergrad’s thesis shoot. Or, I was somewhere near Lancaster. Already a farm town where one could drive acres seeing more livestock than people. So I was on the edge of an almost-town, where someone believed that if they kept driving toward the horizon, they’d reach a promising bustling somewhere that isn’t a used car lot, a fast food chain, a strip mall where half the shops are boarded up. I lost track of the number of silos we passed. A late winter sun bloomed and retracted behind frail tree branches. People, a few years younger, were talking about a movie I hadn’t seen. “Have you seen it?” the assistant director asked me. “No. I haven’t.” She turned away from me. She played a game on her phone. My body was growing accustomed to the car’s silence, the air particles doing a slow dance around my head. I kept thinking, I am person, I am person, I am person.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy