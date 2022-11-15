Read full article on original website
Holy Cross football chasing first undefeated season since 1991
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Holy Cross football team has one game left in the regular season Saturday at Georgetown. If the Crusaders win, they would finish the regular season undefeated for the first time since 1991. The coaches do such a great job of addressing the elephant in the room...
Race for 1st Middlesex House district still too close to call
The race for the 1st Middlesex District in the state House of Representatives could be headed for a recount. As of Wednesday evening, Republican Andrew Shepherd lead Democrat Margaret Scarsdale by fewer than a dozen votes. The district covers the towns of Ashby, Dunstable, Pepperell, Townsend and parts of both Groton and Lunenburg.
City leaders react to Eric Batista being named Worcester city manager
WORCESTER, Mass. - City leaders in Worcester are reacting to the city council's decision to appoint Eric Batista as city manager. Batista was named acting city manager after former city manager Ed Augustus left the role in May after eight years on the job. Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President...
Restaurant owners pump the brakes on Canal District concerns
WORCESTER, Mass. - Following the closure of a handful of restaurants in the Canal District, there's been some concern about the neighborhood's long-term viability for businesses. What You Need To Know. Local business leaders are weighing in on several Canal District restaurants shutting down. They believe a combination of staffing...
Worcester nonprofit proposes turning hotel into supportive housing
WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Community Housing Resources is proposing to convert the Quality Inn and Suites on Oriol Drive into 90 units of supportive housing. It would also include clinical services, behavioral health and recovery coaching for residents. The housing will be for individual adults experiencing homelessness, who can apply through a coordinated entry system. Residents would be required to pay a portion of their income towards rent.
Worcester leaders weigh in on Justice Department policing investigation
WORCESTER, Mass. - As the U.S. Department of Justice begins its investigation of the Worcester Police Department, city leaders are pledging their full cooperation, while facing backlash from city council. What You Need To Know. The Department of Justice is investigating the Worcester Police Department. Acting City Manager Eric Batista...
