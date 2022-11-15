Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting
LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind "The Guardian Program," which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
WESH
2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
WESH
Lake County detectives make arrest for man's fentanyl death
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made for a man's death in Lake County. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Harry Cooper, 38, was found dead inside a bedroom on Jun. 25 in Lady Lake. Medical examiners determined Cooper's death was caused by an accidental fentanyl...
Osceola County high school student killed in apartment complex early Thursday, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl was killed early Thursday morning, according to Kissimmee police. Officers responded around 6:20 a.m. to Kensington Apartments for a victim with life-threatening injuries. The victim, later identified as 16-year-old Paola Pagan, was treated on scene by paramedics and transported to the hospital where...
click orlando
‘Thoughts about killing:’ Kissimmee boy, 17, fatally stabbed teen girl going to school, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy who had been thinking about killing someone was arrested after fatally stabbing a 16-year-old girl leaving her Kissimmee apartment for school Thursday, police said. Anas Muhammad was arrested on a charge of murder in the death of Paola Pagan, who was found Thursday...
fox13news.com
Woman caught on video stealing puppy from Lakeland store, investigators say
LAKELAND, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a woman who was seen stealing a Dachshund puppy from "All About Puppies" in Lakeland. The woman, who has not been identified, was caught on the store's surveillance video stealing the puppy on October 13 at around 2:45 p.m., the Lakeland Police Department said.
1 dead after Hillsborough County shooting: HCSO
One person is dead after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).
Hillsborough County deputies investigating homicide after man found dead in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said they are trying to find out what led to one man's death in Tampa. Deputies said their investigation started around 4 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Rosy Periwinkle Court near Globe Thistle Drive after they received calls about a "person down" in the neighborhood.
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Kicks Off “Shop With The Sheriff”
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is excited to kick off our fundraising for the 2022 Annual Shop with the Sheriff. Last year, DCSO was able to help 40 local children buy gifts for their families and themselves. This year, with your help, we can easily surpass that number!. If...
Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin
RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
11-year-old struck in Polk County hit-and-run crash
An 11-year-old child was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday involving a Toyota SUV.
positivelyosceola.com
22-year-old girl arrested for stealing cash, and food from food trucks in Kissimmee, deputies say
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Kissimmee woman who they say is responsible for a string of food truck burglaries at World Food Trucks in Kissimmee. 22-year-old Nicole Onqu was arrested on November 10 for breaking into numerous food trucks then robbing cash drawers, stealing electronic items, and food items with a total value of $3,225.
Police: Downtown Orlando bike officer dragged by driver fleeing traffic stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — A downtown Orlando bike officer was injured Wednesday after police said they were dragged by a driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop. Orlando police said the bike officer made the traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Officers said the driver was outside of his vehicle, but refused to cooperate and a struggle ensued.
11-year-old injured after hit-and-run in Polk County; suspect turns himself in
An 11-year-old child is recovering after a hit-and-run Tuesday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
fox13news.com
Poinciana driver arrested after fleeing from crash that left 11-year-old child with broken leg, deputies say
POINCIANA, Fla. - A child was hospitalized with a broken leg after a Poinciana driver crashed into the 11-year-old and fled. The man behind the wheel was arrested, deputies said. The incident occurred Tuesday around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar Side Drive and Rio Grande Canyon Loop. According...
polksheriff.org
Retail Theft: Old Polk City Rd in Lakeland
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a retail theft that occurred on November 15th in the 7:00pm hour at the Walgreens store at 410 Old Polk City Road in Lakeland. The suspect stole multiple items then left in a silver-colored sedan, possibly a Lincoln. The suspect was described...
Lawyers argue over Polk County quadruple homicide suspect’s medical records at VA
Prosecutors are trying to gain access to years of medical records from a Tampa VA hospital involving a Marine accused of killing four members of a north Lakeland family, including a three-month-old baby, in September 2021.
Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection
TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
WESH
Police identify man found dead inside workshop of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday night. Police identified the man killed as 40-year-old Ruben Davila. The investigation is ongoing on Frigate Drive, off Michigan Street, near State Road 436. Officials say Davila's body was found by his roommate in a workshop...
Driver dies after T-bone crash on Busch Boulevard and Nebraska Avenue
A driver has died following a T-bone collision at a busy Tampa intersection Wednesday night, police said.
