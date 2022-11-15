ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
fox13news.com

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wants more armed people at schools in case of a shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is advocating that every school have more than one armed person on campus in case an active shooter shows up. In the wake of the Parkland massacre, Judd was the driving force behind "The Guardian Program," which mandates that at least one armed officer or properly trained private citizen be stationed at every school in the state.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 men injured in Polk County shooting, police say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting occurred at an apartment complex in Polk County on Wednesday night. Police said the the shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. at Garden Apartments on South 4th Street in Lake Wales. Two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
WESH

Lake County detectives make arrest for man's fentanyl death

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made for a man's death in Lake County. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Harry Cooper, 38, was found dead inside a bedroom on Jun. 25 in Lady Lake. Medical examiners determined Cooper's death was caused by an accidental fentanyl...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 23-year-old shot, killed at neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin

RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one man was fatally shot in the back Tuesday evening at a neighborhood basketball court in Ruskin. On Wednesday, Hillsborough County authorities said during a news conference that dispatchers received calls around 4:35 p.m. about shots being fired on Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center.
RUSKIN, FL
positivelyosceola.com

22-year-old girl arrested for stealing cash, and food from food trucks in Kissimmee, deputies say

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Kissimmee woman who they say is responsible for a string of food truck burglaries at World Food Trucks in Kissimmee. 22-year-old Nicole Onqu was arrested on November 10 for breaking into numerous food trucks then robbing cash drawers, stealing electronic items, and food items with a total value of $3,225.
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Downtown Orlando bike officer dragged by driver fleeing traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — A downtown Orlando bike officer was injured Wednesday after police said they were dragged by a driver who attempted to flee a traffic stop. Orlando police said the bike officer made the traffic stop in the 100 block of North Orange Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Officers said the driver was outside of his vehicle, but refused to cooperate and a struggle ensued.
ORLANDO, FL
polksheriff.org

Retail Theft: Old Polk City Rd in Lakeland

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a retail theft that occurred on November 15th in the 7:00pm hour at the Walgreens store at 410 Old Polk City Road in Lakeland. The suspect stole multiple items then left in a silver-colored sedan, possibly a Lincoln. The suspect was described...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver killed, another hospitalized following two-car crash at Tampa intersection

TAMPA, Fla. — A person is dead and another is hospitalized after two cars crashed late Wednesday night in Tampa, according to a release from police. Tampa police said officers were called just before 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Busch Boulevard E and Nebraska Avenue N about a crash involving two cars. Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima was driving west on Busch Boulevard and turned south to go on Nebraska Avenue.
TAMPA, FL
WESH

Police identify man found dead inside workshop of Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside an Orlando home Tuesday night. Police identified the man killed as 40-year-old Ruben Davila. The investigation is ongoing on Frigate Drive, off Michigan Street, near State Road 436. Officials say Davila's body was found by his roommate in a workshop...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy