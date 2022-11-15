Read full article on original website
webbweekly.com
Doris Lee Smith, 91
Doris Lee Smith, 91, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Williamsport Home. Born June 11, 1931 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Leo H. and Mary Blanche (Hertgen) Felix. Doris Lee was a 1949 graduate of South Williamsport High School and graduated from...
webbweekly.com
Roland “Rollie” R. Tilburg, 60
Roland “Rollie” R. Tilburg, 60, of Hughesville passed away after a brave battle with Leukemia Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Gatehouse at Divine Providence. Born June 11, 1962, in Williamsport, PA, he was a son of Robert C. and Sally Jo (Brink) Tilburg. He was a member of the 1980 graduating class of Williamsport High School. Rollie and his wife Freda M. (Lehman) Tilburg of Hughesville shared a wonderful 23 years together in life.
webbweekly.com
Mark Robert Goss, 65
Mark Robert Goss, 65, of Hughesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at his home. Born December 22, 1956, in Lewistown, he is the son of the late Raymond N. Goss and the late Isabel G. (Topping) Goss. Mark served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force....
webbweekly.com
Maynard S. Kratzer, 77
Maynard S. Kratzer, 77, of Dewart, died Monday, November 14, 2022 at his home. He was born in Middleburg on May 10, 1945 and was the son of the late Stanley M. and Marie C. (Schell) Kratzer. On March 16, 1968 Maynard married the former Margaret A. (Rider), who survives...
webbweekly.com
James “Jim” P. Klarsch, 83
James “Jim” P. Klarsch, 83, of Hughesville, Pennsylvania died Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his residence in Wolf Township. Born June 14, 1939, in Danville, PA, he was a son of James F. and Eleanor M. (McKenzie) Klarsch. Jim was a member of the 1957 graduating class of the Danville High School.
webbweekly.com
Savannah Barbara Young, infant
Savannah Barbara Young, infant daughter of Cody A. and Alicia B. (Paulhamus) Young, became one of God’s smallest angels on Monday, November 14, 2022. In addition to her parents, she is survived by maternal grandparents, Denny and Kammy Paulhamus; a paternal great-grandfather, David Young; maternal great-grandparents, Joyce Gross and Cecil and Barbara Paulhamus; numerous aunts and uncles including, Andrew and Chelsea Paulhamus, Ashley and Andrew Kangwa, and Austin Paulhamus and his fiancé, Jordyn; and special cousins, Theo, Maelee and soon to be born baby Kangwa.
