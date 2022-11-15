Savannah Barbara Young, infant daughter of Cody A. and Alicia B. (Paulhamus) Young, became one of God’s smallest angels on Monday, November 14, 2022. In addition to her parents, she is survived by maternal grandparents, Denny and Kammy Paulhamus; a paternal great-grandfather, David Young; maternal great-grandparents, Joyce Gross and Cecil and Barbara Paulhamus; numerous aunts and uncles including, Andrew and Chelsea Paulhamus, Ashley and Andrew Kangwa, and Austin Paulhamus and his fiancé, Jordyn; and special cousins, Theo, Maelee and soon to be born baby Kangwa.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO