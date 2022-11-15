Read full article on original website
WESH
1.75M travelers expected at Orlando International Airport for Thanksgiving travel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marks the first day of the Thanksgiving travel period, and according to airport officials at Orlando International Airport, they predict they could tie the record-high number of travelers going through over the next 12 days. "It's terrible. Matter of fact, we were just on the...
WESH
Orlando International Airport officials warn of crowds, longer wait times for Thanksgiving travel
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials at the Orlando International Airport expect this holiday travel season to be the busiest since 2019. They anticipate 1.75 million people to travel through OIA during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period that lasts from Nov. 18 through Nov. 29. They project the busiest travel day...
WESH
Doctors are warning of a possible 'tripledemic' this holiday travel season
Over the next 12 days, known as the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, Orlando International Airport officials expect to see as many visitors pass through as they did before COVID-19 hit. Almost two million passengers are expected to travel over the period. But COVID-19 is still around, along with upticks in...
WESH
Fun, fellowship and football at Florida Classic luncheon
ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marked the official kickoff to the Florida Classic weekend. It brings the nation’s largest football game between two historically Black colleges and universities to Orlando: Bethune-Cookman University versus Florida A&M University. “I’m feeling great! I’m a Wildcat. Can’t be another better day,” said Bethune-Cookman...
WESH
Beach access in Volusia County still limited in wake of Hurricane Nicole
It’s arguably the community's greatest asset – Volusia County's 47 miles of beach. We locals love it. Tourists visit because of it. So any beach closure has a huge impact. “It keeps the ocean center open, it keeps the advertising boards open,” Bob Davis, president and CEO of the hospitality and lodging association.
WESH
Orlando Health trying to find family of unidentified man
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is trying to identify a patient currently at Orlando Health ORMC. Officials say he has light brown to olive-tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.
WESH
$14K in scholarships awarded at Florida Classic event
ORLANDO, Fla. — Eleven students from various high schools and colleges are the recipients of scholarships totaling $14,000. A grant was also awarded to the city of Orlando's My Brother's Keeper program to continue its efforts to assist young men of color. Music, friends and a rooftop celebration in...
WESH
Annual 'Operation Safe Holidays' kicks off in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriffs Office are teaming up ahead of the holiday season. Operations Safe Holidays kicked off Wednesday during a press conference at Florida Mall. This year marks the 14th Operation Safe Holiday, as local law enforcement steps up safety measures around...
WESH
Osceola County couple adopts 4 brothers, celebrates ‘National Adoption Day’
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Friday is National Adoption Day. In Florida alone, there are nearly 4,500 children who need a forever family. When Dimaris and Israel Santos first started dating, they knew kids were always in the picture. But after getting married, they faced eight years of infertility and lost four babies.
WESH
Company working to fix elevator in Volusia County high-rise for residents with disabilities
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of a low-income high-rise in Daytona Beach said the loss of their one working elevator has left them in a bind. The elevator was damaged during hurricane Nicole and the management company claims the delay in repair is beyond its control. "I can't go...
WESH
Residents move back into several Daytona Beach Shores condos, hotels originally deemed unsafe
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Several condominiums and hotels in Daytona Beach Shores have reopened. This comes after city and county building inspectors deemed 26 properties unsafe as Hurricane Nicole came barreling in last week. The designation prompted immediate evacuations. Last Wednesday, Alex Abramowitz said he got a surprising...
WESH
United Way volunteers pack Thanksgiving meals for Central Florida families in need
ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers showed up in droves at UCF on Wednesday night to support the Heart of Florida United Way to package thousands of meals for Central Florida families in need this Thanksgiving. "We continue to grow,” said Lynnea Crawford, vice president of the Heart of...
WESH
Manatee advocates to start supplemental feeding program amid food shortage
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Water quality issues in the Indian River Lagoon have dramatically reduced available food for manatees. Last year, to reduce the starvation risk, state and federal authorities set up a supplemental feeding site where manatees gather in cold weather. This year will be a repeat. Manatee...
WESH
2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
WESH
Chilly start to Thursday
The cooler air is here! Morning temps are in the 50s (few 60s in Brevard), and afternoon highs will be in the 60s! Tomorrow morning will be another cold start as temps will be in the 40s and 50s. To round out Friday afternoon, highs are expected to be in the 60s again.
WESH
Child dies after being found with unresponsive woman at Central Florida hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. — A child has died after being found at an Orlando hotel. According to the Orlando Police Department, officers were called to the Intown Suites on 5615 Major Blvd. for a report of a woman and child found unresponsive. Both were rushed to the hospital, where the...
WESH
Orlando bike officer dragged by driver during traffic stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer is recovering after being dragged by a car downtown. The man accused of dragging the officer during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday was in court today. The judge set his bond at just over $50,000. The suspect in this case has been...
WESH
Officers exchange fire with Altamonte Springs home invasion suspect
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Shots rang out in an Altamonte Springs neighborhood Friday morning just as people were leaving for work. Officers going after a home invasion suspect say he fired at them. Police say that just before 6 a.m. they were called to the townhome on Northbridge Drive...
WESH
Kissimmee police: Teen suspect and 16-year-old stabbed to death were 'estranged friends'
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Kissimmee, police said. Police said Paola Pagan was leaving home to go to school when she was stabbed by Anas Muhammed. They said she was able to make it back to her home at...
WESH
11 years later: Police still searching for Florida mom who vanished after appearing on 'People's Court'
It’s been 11 years since an Orange County mother disappeared without a trace. Investigators are still searching for Michelle Parker, who vanished in 2011. Parker went missing the same day she and her ex-fiance, Dale Smith, appeared on a taped episode of "People's Court” arguing over a lost engagement ring.
