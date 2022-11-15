ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Fun, fellowship and football at Florida Classic luncheon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday marked the official kickoff to the Florida Classic weekend. It brings the nation’s largest football game between two historically Black colleges and universities to Orlando: Bethune-Cookman University versus Florida A&M University. “I’m feeling great! I’m a Wildcat. Can’t be another better day,” said Bethune-Cookman...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando Health trying to find family of unidentified man

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health is trying to identify a patient currently at Orlando Health ORMC. Officials say he has light brown to olive-tone skin, black hair, a beard and a mustache. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

$14K in scholarships awarded at Florida Classic event

ORLANDO, Fla. — Eleven students from various high schools and colleges are the recipients of scholarships totaling $14,000. A grant was also awarded to the city of Orlando's My Brother's Keeper program to continue its efforts to assist young men of color. Music, friends and a rooftop celebration in...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Annual 'Operation Safe Holidays' kicks off in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriffs Office are teaming up ahead of the holiday season. Operations Safe Holidays kicked off Wednesday during a press conference at Florida Mall. This year marks the 14th Operation Safe Holiday, as local law enforcement steps up safety measures around...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

2 arrested in Orlando homicide investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are under arrest Thursday in connection with a murder last month in Orlando. Twenty-four-year-old Kelonshay Watson and a 17-year-old are charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean Ruben Acosta. WESH 2 will not name the teen because of their age. Police said...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Chilly start to Thursday

The cooler air is here! Morning temps are in the 50s (few 60s in Brevard), and afternoon highs will be in the 60s! Tomorrow morning will be another cold start as temps will be in the 40s and 50s. To round out Friday afternoon, highs are expected to be in the 60s again.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orlando bike officer dragged by driver during traffic stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando police officer is recovering after being dragged by a car downtown. The man accused of dragging the officer during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday was in court today. The judge set his bond at just over $50,000. The suspect in this case has been...
ORLANDO, FL

