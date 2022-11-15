Read full article on original website
Elon Musk plans to find someone else to lead Twitter
Elon Musk is currently the CEO and sole director of Twitter. But he doesn’t plan to keep the leadership duties at the company for long. He plans to find someone else to lead operations at the social network in the long run. “There’s an initial burst of activity needed...
Discord voice chat on Xbox is now a direct connection on console
Discord and Xbox today have announced that voice chat can now be completed via a direct connection right on the console. You no longer need your phone to start the process. Earlier this year, Xbox rolled out the Discord voice chat feature for users on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. As well as Xbox One. But the only way to use the voice chat was to first start a call on your phone using the Discord mobile app. Then transfer that call to the console using the Xbox mobile app.
Use the OnePlus 10T Genshin Impact Edition wallpapers on any phone
OnePlus earlier this year launched a Genshin Impact Edition model of the 10T that came with special wallpapers and more. But you can’t get the device outside of China. This is not too different from the likes of ASUS’s Batman Edition ROG Phone 6 Pro. Or, for the time being, the recently released Diablo Immortal Edition ROG Phone 6.
Amazon is cutting jobs in the Alexa and Luna departments
Amazon is having the largest mass layoff in the company’s history, even though it only accounts for less than 1% of its global workforce. Over the next week, around 10,000 Amazon employees are going to be laid off. This includes about 3% of the company’s corporate staff. Now, we have news that the job cuts are also going to affect Amazon Alexa and Luna employees.
MW II battle pass tier skips are missing for many players
The battle pass for MW II has finally launched on the morning of November 16, along with Warzone 2.0 and a bunch of other content, with perks for those who pre-ordered the Vault Edition of the game prior to its launch on October 28. One of those perks was a collection of 50 battle pass tier skips (55 for PlayStation players) to immediately start unlocking some of the battle pass rewards. But if your battle pass tier skips in MW II seem to be missing, you’re not alone.
The Backbone One game controller for Android is finally available
Earlier this year Backbone announced that it would officially be releasing an Android model of the popular Backbone One controller. A mobile gaming controller that has become the favorite among iOS users. Pre-orders for the Android model of the Backbone One went live during the initial announcement, with one caveat. It wasn’t shipping until later this year. The time has finally come as Backbone confirmed that the controller officially launches today for $99.99.
OnePlus 11 will feature a ceramic body, it seems
The OnePlus 11 will be made out of ceramic, if the latest piece of info is to be believed. This information comes from Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster. That is the same tipster who confirmed that OnePlus plans to use the UFS 4.0 flash storage here. He also said that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will fuel the phone, though we already knew that.
Tipster confirms some OnePlus 11 specs that were up in the air
The OnePlus 11 is coming, and new information keeps on popping up. Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster, just confirmed some OnePlus 11 specs that were up in the air. He did it via Weibo. Tipster confirms some OnePlus 11 specs that were not mentioned before. We were wondering if...
Twitter is getting a themed icon, rebranded Super Follower
Twitter is riding on some rough seas right now as the hurricane known as Elon Musk is blowing through. However, amid a massive job cut, it appears that there are still people working on the Twitter Android app. According to 9To5Google, Twitter is finally getting its themed icon for Android 13.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 promo videos highlight major features
Qualcomm has released multiple promo videos for its latest flagship smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The videos highlight the key features and improvements the new chipset brings to the table. The chip giant begins with the camera features of the new solution. The processor can handle up to three 36MP cameras simultaneously. Its AI-enhanced Cognitive ISP (Image Signal Processor) promises real-time Semantic Segmentation for photos and videos. This enables the better application of camera algorithms to various segments of an image.
Xiaomi 13 could launch as Xiaomi 14, retail box & specs appear
The Xiaomi 14 retail box has just surfaced, and some of the phone’s specs appeared as well. This is quite odd, as the Xiaomi 13 is next in line, not Xiaomi 14. Could Xiaomi ship the ‘13’ line altogether, and jump straight to Xiaomi 14 series? Well, if this leak is accurate, then yes, it’s possible. So, we’ll refer to the device as ‘Xiaomi 14’ in this article.
Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro flagship appears on FCC
The Motorola Moto X40 aka Moto Edge 40 Pro has just appeared on FCC. Do note that the Moto Edge 40 Pro is its expected name globally, but in China, it will be called the Moto X40. The Motorola Moto Edge 40 Pro appeared on the FCC. Having said that,...
A US firm is helping Samsung improve its semiconductor chips
Samsung has joined hands with San Jose, California-based software company Silicon Frontline Technology to improve its semiconductor chips. The Korean behemoth is reportedly seeking help from its new American partner to improve its yield rates. Samsung has had issues with semiconductor yield rates since 5nm solutions. Things have gotten worse...
Galaxy S23 may get a special version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Samsung‘s Galaxy S23 series may get a special version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. According to noted Samsung insider Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy flagships will feature an exclusive high-frequency version of the chipset. The Korean firm is going all-in with Snapdragon for the devices, ditching its in-house Exynos solutions for good.
Lenovo's next premium tablet was spotted on the Google Play console
Lenovo’s most powerful tablet to date, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, has been out for a little bit now, and it’s definitely one to consider. However, it seems that the company is looking forward to its next premium tablet. According to Android Central, the Lenovo Tab Extreme was just spotted on the Google Play console. This may be the company’s next premium tablet.
A bunch of OEMs confirm their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming
A bunch of OEMs have confirmed that their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming. We’ve reported that OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the chip, and now a bunch of other OEMs shared their confirmations. Quite a few OEMs confirmed their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2...
Samsung game streaming expansion includes two new services
Variety is the spice of life, and it never hurts to have more spice. Samsung is taking that to heart by adding two more game streaming services to the Samsung Gaming Hub, which is available on select TVs and monitors. The two new services, Blacknut and Antstream Arcade, will officially be live for users in 2023.
Remap hardware buttons on your phone with Key Mapper app
Android is a very customizable platform, that’s not a secret. If a function is not included in your phone from the get-go, there’s a good chance you can make it happen by installing an app. For example, if you don’t like hardware button shortcuts on your phone (if it has any), you can change that. The Key Mapper app allows you to remap hardware buttons on your phone.
Black Friday knocks $10 off the Chromecast with Google TV
Amazon is knocking $10 off of both models of the Chromecast with Google TV, for Black Friday. The new HD version is actually a little more than $10. Chromecast with Google TV (HD) – $18 (reg. $30) Chromceast with Google TV (4K) – $39 (reg. $49) These are...
This Pixel 6a Black Friday sale is the best smartphone deal you'll find
The Google Pixel 6a is back down to just $299. That’s $150 off of its regular price, which was already a pretty good price, to be quite honest. But Google has dropped it again to $299, making this the best value smartphone deal that you’ll find this holiday season.
