Discord and Xbox today have announced that voice chat can now be completed via a direct connection right on the console. You no longer need your phone to start the process. Earlier this year, Xbox rolled out the Discord voice chat feature for users on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. As well as Xbox One. But the only way to use the voice chat was to first start a call on your phone using the Discord mobile app. Then transfer that call to the console using the Xbox mobile app.

2 DAYS AGO