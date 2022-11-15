Read full article on original website
news9.com
Broken Arrow Teacher Nominated For Oklahoma 'Teacher Of The Year' Award
This year, American Education Week runs from November 13 through November 19. It's a time to recognize people who work in public schools. Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Kelsee Arnold said that educators have a major impact on the kids they teach or interact with daily. Arnold also understands that it takes a full community to give the best for students.
news9.com
BOK Center In Tulsa Featuring Local Nonprofits During Hockey Games
The BOK Center just started featuring a nonprofit in its grab-and-go concession area during Tulsa Oilers hockey games. There, visitors can learn about a local charity and buy items that give back 100 percent. This month’s featured items are stuffed dogs with handmade outfits that cost $10 and $20, benefitting...
news9.com
Tulsa Health Department Unveils Memorial In Long-Time Employee's Memory
The Tulsa Health Department is honoring a longtime employee who died two years ago from COVID-19. The Pam Rask Gathering Place is now open where she used to work at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center. "I'm speechless, there are no words, it's an honor to our family, it...
news9.com
Bixby Mayor Shares Vision For The Growing City's Future
The city of Bixby is booming and has added more than a thousand jobs in the past two years. Mayor Brian Guthrie talked about what the city accomplished this year and what the next few big projects will look like in his State of the City address. Guthrie said he...
news9.com
'Support Local': Businesses Open Holiday Pop-Up At Mother Road Market
Looking for somewhere new to start your holiday shopping? Two Tulsa businesses are teaming up to create a “one stop holiday gift shop.”. Mary Beth Babcock owns Buck Atoms Gift Shop on Route 66. She, along with the owner of Ida Red General Store, have opened a pop-up shop at Mother Road Market, so shoppers wanting to support local businesses have a new place to go this year.
news9.com
City of Broken Arrow Prepares For Annual Christmas Event
The city of Broken Arrow is decking the halls and lighting its Christmas tree with its annual holiday tradition. Thursday’s event is the kick-off to a season of holiday activities downtown bringing the Christmas spirit to Broken Arrow. When you stroll down Main Street in the Rose District, you'll see wreaths hung on light poles leading to a giant Christmas tree in the plaza. With the tree lighting happening Thursday evening, the celebration includes live music, horse-drawn carriages, and an open ice rink.
news9.com
Christmas Chute In Sapulpa Hosts 'Snowless' Snowball Fight
Sapulpa didn't get much snow on Friday but that didn't hold the city back from putting on a snowball fight. More than a thousand fake snowballs were at the Christmas Chute Friday evening to help families get in the Holiday spirit. There were also games, dodgeball, and more family-fun activities and hot cocoa to help set the tone.
news9.com
Doctor On Call: Warning Signs For Pancreatic Cancer
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. We asked surgical oncologist, Dr. John Bergquist, with Utica Park Clinic to talk about some warning signs you should be on the lookout for, especially if you have a family history of the disease.
news9.com
Tulsa Man Convicted Of Killing Cousin With Water Meter Key
A Tulsa man has been found guilty in federal court of killing his cousin with a water meter key. Prosecutors say Kyle Freeman was out drinking with his girlfriend before driving back to Thomas' home near Admiral and Yale, where they were staying. They say Freeman and his girlfriend got into an altercation on the ride over, and when they got to the home, Donald Thomas tried to calm him down and eventually pushed him onto a couch. They say Freeman stabbed him twice about 20 minutes later and then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Creek County deputies later located the couple and took them to the Tulsa Police Department for questioning.
news9.com
ODOT: More Construction Coming To US-169 Between Owasso, Collinsville
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation wants to clear up some confusion about construction on US-169 between Owasso and Collinsville. A contractor is working on a pavement rehabilitation project in the northbound lanes from 106th street north to 146th street north. It is the same project that ODOT completed a few years ago on the southbound lanes of US-169.
news9.com
3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
news9.com
Judge Increases Bond For Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder
The man who police say is a "person of interest" in the murders of four Okmulgee men is now being held on a $10-million bond. Joe Kennedy is currently being held in the Okmulgee County Jail. After being brought back to Oklahoma from Florida to face charges of violating his...
news9.com
OHP: 29-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash
A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on US-62 near County Road E750 about 5.5 miles east of Tahlequah, Okla. Angel Vasquez, 29, was driving westbound, and another vehicle, driven by Ralph Burnett,...
news9.com
Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Video From In-Custody Death
Tulsa police released the body camera footage from before a robbery suspect died in police custody in September. Police say when Ramond Thompson was running from police, he jumped off a 30-foot hill and landed at the bottom. Police were searching a rocky and wooded area near Pine and Sheridan...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On High-Speed Chase Arrested
A man accused of leading Tulsa Police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday is in custody, according to officers. According to police, a warrant was out for John Merchant when officers got a call about him allegedly stalking someone. When officers eventually found Merchant, near East 41st Street and South...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Arrested, Police Recover Fentanyl Pills, Powder
A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
news9.com
Vehicle Rams Into Tulsa Police Vehicle During Pursuit; Suspect Arrested
A driver was arrested after leading officers on a chase Friday night in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was speeding near 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue before the driver took off. During the pursuit, the driver rammed...
news9.com
Neighbors Describe Fatal Crash Into Jenks Home That Started House Fire
A home in Jenks is destroyed after a woman veered off the Creek turnpike and into a home near 33rd West Avenue, sparking a fire. Neighbors said it's their worst nightmare but are thankful the people inside the home weren't hurt. Troopers said the driver died after her pickup burst through a fence and straight into the home. Thankfully, the family members inside got out before it caught on fire.
news9.com
Woman Dies After Crashing Truck Into Jenks Home, Sparking Fire
A woman is dead after OHP Troopers say she drove off the Creek Turnpike, crashed through a fence, and then crashed into a house, sparking a fire on Thursday afternoon in Jenks. According to Troopers, 29-year-old McKenzie Gee from Sapulpa died on the scene near 33rd west avenue and the...
news9.com
Over A Dozen Displaced After Early-Morning Apartment Fire In Tulsa
More than a dozen people are without a place to stay after an apartment fire broke out on Thursday morning. Firefighters say they were called to the scene at the Melrose Apartments near East 11th Street and South Sheridan Road at around 1:30 a.m. According to TFD District Fire Chief...
