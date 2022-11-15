Broward County’s 911 communications system was front and center at Wednesday's meeting of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that issue has been discussed repeatedly over the past four and a half years and it’s still not fixed. When someone dials 911 in Parkland, either Coral Springs first responders or the Broward Sheriffs Office responds, depending on the type of emergency. The communications systems used by those agencies don’t talk to each other, and the MSD Commission says unacceptable delays can occur.

