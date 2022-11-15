Read full article on original website
Police searching for missing North Charleston man
Officers with the North Charleston Police department are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
live5news.com
Police: Missing, endangered man last seen in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered man. Hugh Carins was reported missing Friday after police say he got out of a taxi on Dorchester Road near Meeting Street as he was being taken back to Cabading Homes.
NCPD: Woman arrested for pointing gun, making threats in road rage incident
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston woman faces charges after she allegedly pointed a gun and threatened another driver in an August road rage incident. Jacqueline Fulton, 31, of North Charleston, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the August 30 incident, North Charleston Police said in a report. […]
live5news.com
NC man missing since October found dead in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are investigating after a missing North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area. The sheriff’s office says the man was reported missing in North Carolina on Oct. 14. Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol found his vehicle abandoned...
live5news.com
Car starts on fire on I-526WB near Glenn McConnell Pkwy
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - No one was hurt in a car fire on I-526W Friday night, officials say. It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526 near the Glenn McConnell Parkway exit, Inspector Michael Gillooly confirmed. The exit was closed for a bit while crews responded....
Missing North Carolina man found dead in Colleton County, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
live5news.com
Report: Man drove into James Island business before DUI arrest
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A 22-year-old Indiana man is facing a charge after Charleston Police say he drove into a business drunk early Sunday morning. William Martin Rose, 22, was charged with driving under the influence, first degree. Officers responded to the area of Folly Road and Harbor View...
live5news.com
Lockdown lifted for Beaufort Co. schools after reports of nearby gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A lockdown at a school complex has been lifted after Beaufort County deputies responded to reports of gunfire heard near the campus. Deputies were called out to the Hilton Head Island school complex at 11:54 a.m. The complex houses Hilton Head Island elementary/elementary for creative arts, middle and high schools.
live5news.com
Highway Patrol: ‘Charges pending’ in deadly wreck involving 12-year-old driver
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol reports charges are pending in the crash where a 12-year-old driver left two sisters dead. This information comes after the agency’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team has completed its report from the July 1 incident. It states that the unidentified young driver was driving down Dorchester Road around 1 a.m. near the airport at 107 mph 2.5 seconds before the crash and 88 mph 0.5 seconds before. The speed limit there is 45 mph.
live5news.com
Car flipped over in Glenn McConnell Pkwy crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders are on scene of a crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway Thursday afternoon. One car was flipped upside down in a two-vehicle crash on Glenn McConnell Parkway near Charlie Hall Boulevard. Police spokesperson Elisabeth Wolfsen says two people were taken to the hospital with non...
live5news.com
2 dead, 1 injured in Highway 17A crash, officials say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left two dead and sent another to the hospital Friday. Troopers say the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on US 17A at Gumville Road. A 2016 Ford pickup truck was traveling south when it...
abcnews4.com
Fatal Crash near US-17 Alternate leaves two dead
Berkeley County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday afternoon a fatal collision left two people dead. At 4:15 p.m. two cars collided on Gumville road, near US-17 Alternate, according to authorities. One driver was transported to Trident Medical center. The driver and passenger in the other car sustained fatal injuries,...
live5news.com
Prayer March Through the Holy City
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forgiveness is a key component to Reverend Anthony Thompson’s ministry. In 2015, Rev. Thompson publicly forgave the man who walked into Emanuel AME and gunned down his wife Myra, and eight others. “When I forgave Dylann,” Rev. Thompson recounts, “the burden of hate and anger...
Child drowns over weekend in Beaufort hotel pool
Editor’s note: The name of the hotel has been corrected. BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A child drowned over the weekend in a pool at a Beaufort hotel. The Beaufort Police Department (BPD) said officers found the child at the bottom of an indoor pool at the Country Inn & Suites on Saturday around 3:53 p.m. […]
live5news.com
Deputies find skeletal remains in wildlife area
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says human skeletal remains were recovered in an area of Bluffton Monday. Deputies, in collaboration with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, recovered the remains in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve.
Elderly woman killed in Colleton County high-speed crash
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire-rescue crews responded to a deadly crash with entrapment Thursday afternoon in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened just before 1 p.m. in the 7000 block of Bells Highway/SC-64. Witnesses of the crash said a Hyundai Tuscon headed westbound veered left of the roadway, crossing into […]
Moncks Corner Motorcyclist Killed On Hwy. 52 In Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – A motorcyclist died Monday following a collision with another vehicle on Highway 52 in Goose Creek, police confirmed. According to the Goose Creek Police Department, on Monday, Nov. 14, at approximately 7:33 p.m., were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 52 and Stephanie Drive, in reference to a traffic accident. Upon arrival, officers determined that two […] The post Moncks Corner Motorcyclist Killed On Hwy. 52 In Goose Creek appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
live5news.com
Red Cross assisting N. Charleston family after fire damages home
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Red Cross responded Friday night to help a family whose home was damaged by a fire. The fire broke out at a home on Butler Street, Red Cross spokesman Don Gazzale said. Disaster volunteers are assisting eight people displaced by the fire by...
live5news.com
After 12 years, family still waits for justice in deadly Ravenel shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information that will finally solve a 12-year-old cold case killing. Rasha Porter was 27 years old when he was shot to death at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2010, after someone...
wtoc.com
Teenager found dead in Hilton Head parking lot
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A young man was found dead in a parking lot after being shot. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Breiner Daniel Puerta Gonzalez. “There was a gentleman closing his business and as he was leaving, he found a man laying...
