Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
bctv.org
Pennsylvania Dutch Treats Coming Soon
Have you heard Pennsylvania Dutch Treats by Various Berks County Artists with friends? Decades in the making, the digital release has more than 147 minutes of music and the CD, coming in time for Christmas, sponsored by Dietrich’s Meats & Country Store in Krumsville, PA, has 80 minutes of music.
Scranton Tomorrow wants your used coffee pods
SCRANTON, Pa. — Coffee pods have become a convenient way for many of us to start our day with a cup of joe or as a pick-me-up in the afternoon, but what do you do with it once you use it?. "Most people think that even if they put...
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
abc27.com
Pink to bring 2023 tour back home to Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Bucks County native, P!nk, announced that she will be bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Pennsylvania next year. P!nk will be making stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia next year, with special guest Brandi Carlile. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov....
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro …. Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan. 1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign. 1,000 coats donated for Coats for Kids campaign. Ballot counting continues in Luzerne County. Ballot counting continues in Luzerne County.
Times News
Tamaqua store turns 100 with blockbuster sale
It’s been 100 years since Charles X Block opened its doors in Tamaqua to provide men with fine, tailored attire along with some of the best customer service around. To mark the milestone, the store will celebrate Thursday with what owner Ralph Richards is calling the “Sale of the Century.”
Thanksgiving meal kits handed out in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The Salvation Army in Luzerne County was busy handing out Thanksgiving meal kits in Wilkes-Barre. The kits include everything needed to make the meal except turkey; those who sign up get a voucher to get a bird through CEO. Volunteers at the Salvation Army say the...
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host fee-waived pet adoption event
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania announced that they will be hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event at their Berks and Lancaster locations this weekend. This fee-waived adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19. Anyone who is interested will have the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter with zero adoption fees.
yourerie
Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice
Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice. Williamsport native continues to sing on The Voice. Local experts and leaders discuss Trump’s potential …. Local experts and leaders discuss Trump's potential run for 2024 election. Wild Stuff: Celebrating Orangutan Caring Week. Wild Stuff: Celebrating Orangutan Caring Week. Community leaders...
lebtown.com
Jonestown campground purchased by private equity firm Cedarline Outdoor
The KOA campground in northern Lebanon County has been sold to a private equity firm. The campground property at 11 Lickdale Road was recorded as being sold last month by Kyle A. and Tamara J. Boltz to Cedarline Pa SubCo LLC for a little over $3.5 million. Cedarline Pa SubCo...
thesandpaper.net
Former Southern Regional Wrestler Found Dead in Pennsylvania
Less than two weeks after the Southern Regional community was stunned by the passing of retired teacher John Kaszuba, the longtime “Voice of the Rams,” more devastating news arrived to the district on Monday, after the body of 2022 graduate Kellen Bischoff was found at a recycling facility in Berks County, Pa.
Local music teacher a semifinalist for Grammy Award
Loyalsock Township, Pa. – One local educator is now a semifinalist in the Grammy’s national search for an outstanding and impactful music teacher, supporter, and innovator. Out of more than 1,205 nominations from 47 states, Loyalsock Township School District’s own Ryan Bulgarelli has been selected as a semifinalist — just one of 25 across the country, and the only educator in Pennsyvlania — for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award. ...
A study into an ATV park in Luzerne Co. underway
A feasibility study is now underway to create an off highway vehicle park in one part of Luzerne County. The Earth Conservancy held an opportunity for the public to see plans for turning some of their land between Nanticoke and Mocanaqua into a place where ATV's can legally and safely ride on trails. Plans would also include rock climbing areas, a gun range and camping. The first part of the feasibility study would be to determine who would operate the park, the state, a non profit or a private company.
Dropkick Murphys stops in NEPA for St. Patrick’s Day Tour
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As Dropkick Murphys wrap up their acoustic tour, they’re gearing up for their annual St. Patrick’s Day shows and one of those shows will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. According to a press release, Dropkick Murphys announced Tuesday they will be playing at Mohegan […]
Boil advisory in Wyoming County
FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — A boil advisory is in effect for part of Wyoming County. Aqua Pennsylvania has issued a boil water advisory for its customers in the Factoryville water system. According to the company, chlorine disinfection dropped below the state-required minimum level. The disinfection system issue has been resolved,...
Two suspected cooking oil crooks arrested in Luzerne County
PLAINS, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County nabbed two suspected cooking oil thieves Monday afternoon. Plains Township police responded to Burger King on North River Street after workers saw two men removing cooking oil from the place. Officers found the men in a black van on Route 115. George...
PennDOT removes restrictions on multiple roads in our region
UPDATE: PennDOT has announced that all road restrictions have been lifted. You can still view the original story below. (WTAJ) — As winter weather rolls through Pennsylvania into Wednesday morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking precautions by lowering speed limits and placing restrictions on roadways. While the snow began Tuesday afternoon, it […]
Times News
Lake gets high marks for fishing
Mauch Chunk Lake’s water, when it comes to creating an ideal habitat for fish, is fantastic, a state official reported. On Thursday, Daryl Pierce, area fisheries manager for the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, gave the county commissioners with an update on the fish population in the lake and what the state will do moving forward to enhance an angler’s experience when fishing Mauch Chunk Lake.
Watch out for snow squalls, Pa. officials warn
The storms, also known as whiteouts, move fast and can make driving conditions treacherous at a moment’s notice. Pennsylvania transportation and law enforcement leaders are preparing for the possibility of snow squalls this winter season. Sometimes referred to as whiteouts, snow squalls are fast-moving storms that can appear out...
sanatogapost.com
A Rail First: Colebrookdale Trains to Run from Pottstown
POTTSTOWN PA – Holiday train excursions being offered by the Colebrookdale Railroad between Dec. 16 and 24 (2022) will depart “for the first time ever” from its Steel River Station in Pottstown, located at 61 W. King St. (at left), the tourist railroad announced Tuesday (Nov. 15, 2022).
