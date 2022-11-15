ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

New airline arriving at KCI Airport starting next year

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZ1Ho_0jBcL30g00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travelers flying out of Kansas City International Airport will soon have a new option.

Sun Country airlines announced it will begin serving KCI Airport passengers next summer.

The airline will launch with nonstop flights from Kansas City to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning May 29.

Seasonal service will operate Mondays and Fridays. Travelers can book tickets now at suncountry.com .

Kansas City mayor gets trapped in City Hall elevator, talks maintenance issues

Sun Country will become the 11th airline at KCI Airport. Kansas City’s Aviation Department says it is the first new airline planning to launch service after the new terminal opens next year.

“Sun Country’s decision to add Kansas City to their growing network is a testament to the strength of the KC region’s demand for travel and will bring more nonstop options to travelers looking to enjoy the Twin Cities during peak season,” Pat Klein, director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department, said.

Sun Country Airlines operates 120 routes serving more than 90 airports across the United States, Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

