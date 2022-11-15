Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Goat Simulator 3 Release Trailer
Goat Simulator 3 arrives today exclusively on PC via the Epic Games Store. Play with up to three friends or solo and discover the secrets waiting for you on San Angora. What are you waiting for? Get your hooves on all the goat-filled action now!
Gamespot
With Fallout 5 Coming, New Vegas Director Says He Still Loves The Series, Lists Potential Locations For A New Game
The director of Fallout: New Vegas has said he could see himself returning to the Fallout universe one day, though it's too soon to say if that will happen. Josh Sawyer directed 2010's New Vegas and told Kinda Funny Games that he still loves Fallout and offered up some possible locations for a future title.
Gamespot
Saints Row Dev Merging With Gearbox After New Game's Lukewarm Reviews
Volition, the Illinois-based studio that recently launched a Saints Row reboot that garnered a mixed reaction from fans, is merging with Borderlands studio Gearbox. Embracer Group, which owns both Volition and Gearbox, announced that Volition will "transition to become a part of Gearbox." The move comes after the Saints Row reboot didn't exactly strike a chord critically, but management at Embracer said the game "performed in line" with expectations.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Phone Registration Requirement Now Accepts Pre-Paid Phone Plans
Blizzard announced that pre-paid phones will now work for Overwatch 2's phone requirement, also known as SMS Protect. Blizzard created SMS Protect to fend off cheaters, specifically the bad actors who use multiple accounts tied to the same phone number. For players onboarding, the SMS Protect requirement meant that they needed to have a phone number tied to their account--but this number could not be from a pre-paid phone plan.
Gamespot
Sea Of Thieves Season 8 Adds On-Demand PvP Full Of New Rewards
Sea of Thieves Season 8 comes ashore next week on November 22, and with it comes the de facto replacement for the game's Arena mode, which was taken offline earlier this year. Since then, the game's fierce PvP contingent has been eager for something like it--a way to jump into action against other crews, rather than having to search for targets across the open world or rely on AI threats such as the Kraken or Skeleton Forts. With the new Hourglass of Fortune onboard every pirate ship in the game, PvP is much easier to initiate without taking players out of the game's marquee sandbox mode, Adventure.
Gamespot
Destiny 2's Crucible Will Undergo A Big Revamp In Season 19 And Beyond
Big changes are coming to Destiny 2's PvP modes in the future, as Bungie plans to overhaul the Crucible in a manner similar to how Trials of Osiris was revamped several seasons. In an update on its blog post, Bungie detailed how it plans to revisit various aspects of the game to see how well they fit with the rest of Destiny 2.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Will Introduce Iron Banner Fortress, A New Control-Style Mode, In Season 19
Destiny 2's Season 19 will see the arrival of a new mode called Iron Banner: Fortress. Bungie describes Iron Banner: Fortress as a mode similar to Zone Control, in which players compete to capture and hold zones. Caital also apparently has some role to play in Fortress, but Bungie leaves the exact details of how she affects the mode's gameplay a secret.
Gamespot
Dead Island 2 Has Been Delayed Again
Dead Island 2 has been in development a long time, with the sequel disappearing off the radar for a number of years, only to resurface recently with a 2023 release date. Now the game has been delayed again--though hopefully for the last time--with a new release date of April 28, 2023.
Gamespot
Review Roundup For Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Reviews have gone live for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the latest entry in the mainline pocket monster series. Like other major entries in the franchise, Scarlet and Violet introduces dozens of new Pokemon, gives players a new expansive region to explore, and adds a number of new gameplay mechanics to the signature gotta catch 'em all formula.
Gamespot
How Pokemon Scarlet's Titan And Starfall Quests Got Me Right In The Feelings
We all know the drill by now. You want to be the very best, like no one ever was, so you set out on a cross-country journey to catch and train adorable monsters and rise to the ranks of Pokemon Master. It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as 1996, and Pokemon games rarely venture outside this comfortable template. That made it all the more surprising when Pokemon Scarlet made me actually care and look forward to two of its three main story paths.
Gamespot
Destiny 2 Is Making The Scallywag Title Easier To Earn
Like other seasons before it, Season of Plunder has given players a chance to earn a new title--in this case, Scallywag--by completing several seasonal Triumphs within the game. While these activities haven't been too challenging, they have been time-consuming with their requirements and Bungie has decided to make this pursuit easier.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 Is Coming To Xbox Game Pass Ultimate In Season 3
Battlefield 2042 will be added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate library sometime soon. Electronic Arts and DICE have confirmed that the military shooter will come to Game Pass Ultimate "starting in Season 3." The new season, called Escalation, arrives on November 22. Whether or not Battlefield 2042 will be...
Gamespot
Returnal For PS5 Discounted To $30 Right Now
2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal from developer Housemarque is discounted nicely right now as part of an early Black Friday markdown. The well-received shooter is currently on sale on Amazon and Best Buy for just $30, which is a nice markdown from its $70 list price. Returnal was one of...
Gamespot
Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet – Launch Trailer
Embark on a new, open-world Pokémon adventure through the rich and expansive Paldea region! Choose your path to earning Champion Rank as a Pokémon Trainer, meet new Pokémon, and explore an open world for the first time in the Pokémon series in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, available now on Nintendo Switch!
Gamespot
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Will Look Its Best On PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X
Square Enix has revealed details on what kind of graphical performance players can expect when Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion launches on console and PC. Originally released on the PSP in 2008, the remake of Crisis Core has seen a substantial upgrade in the visual department, with improved HD graphics and refreshed character models being added to the game.
Gamespot
Get Horizon Forbidden West On PS5 For $40 Today
You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a deal this year, and if you're in the market for one of Sony's best PlayStation exclusives of 2022, Amazon and Best Buy have you covered. Both stores are selling Horizon Forbidden West for only $40 USD right now, which is the best markdown on the title we've seen since launch.
Gamespot
Get The Last Of Us PS5 Remake For $50 Today
Black Friday doesn't officially begin for another week, but Amazon and Best Buy are rolling out good video game deals already. One of the nice offers available now includes the recently released The Last of Us Part I Remake for $50, which is down $20 from the game's $70 list price.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Steam's Most-Popular Paid Game Right Now
We already knew that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 sold a lot of copies, but it appears to be one of the biggest entries in the series in several years. Currently, Modern Warfare 2 is Steam's most-played paid game by a massive margin, with a peak player-count of 450,000 in the past 24 hours.
Gamespot
War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Is Still Celebrating And Collaborating After Two And A Half Years
Two-and-a-half years ago, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius came to mobile devices, bringing with it tactical RPG gameplay not seen in the Final Fantasy franchise since Final Fantasy Tactics. The result, even now two and a half years later, is a game that endures thanks to a strong player base and unique collaboration events.
Gamespot
Best Settings For CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 - Controller Layouts, Sensitivity, And More
With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, you'll want to make sure you're using the best settings. This guide covers the Controllers, Audio, and Graphics settings in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 menus. Optimal settings are always going to be subjective, but here we detail our best settings options for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and battle royale.
Comments / 0