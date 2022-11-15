Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Oura Ring vs. Apple Watch: Which Is Best?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you want to track your fitness, activity, stress, and health status, you can choose between many smartwatches and fitness trackers, including the popular Apple Watch. But what...
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8: My Takeaways After Using It for a Month
The Series 8 represents a few notable firsts for Apple's smartwatch. It's among the first to include temperature sensors, and it can also now detect car crashes -- along with the Apple Watch Ultra, cheaper SE and iPhone 14 lineup. But none of these milestones are what stood out to...
You can still save $50 on an Apple Watch 8 from Walmart
Get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $349 today at Walmart.
Apple’s Polishing Cloth Is on Sale for the First Time
Apple, like most technology companies, drops a lot of new products every year. But one of the most surprising was the Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report polishing cloth in October, 2021. It was backordered for weeks, which turned into months. Now just over a week before Black Friday, (AMZN)...
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
The Verge
How to use the Apple Watch’s Compass Waypoints and Backtrack features
Apple did a lot of work prepping new features for the Apple Watch Ultra. That includes redesigning the Compass app in watchOS 9 to include waypoints — points of interest — and Backtrack, the ability to retrace your steps using your watch’s GPS. Waypoints and Backtrack aren’t...
Android Authority
How to connect Strava to your Apple Watch
Link the world's largest social fitness app right to your wrist. The Apple Watch is one of the most popular wearables on the market. Likewise, Strava is one of the leading fitness-tracking apps available and a favorite among runners and cyclists. Find out how to connect your Apple Watch to Strava to make the most of both of these two powerhouses.
ZDNet
Fitbit goodies for Pixel Watch and Google goodies for Fitbits
The blending of Google and Fitbit continues with Google releasing updates for the Pixel Watch, Fitbit Sense 2, and Fitbit Versa 4 that are sure to please users of these three wearables. Google Pixel Watch owners will soon see their sleep profile appear in the Fitbit app, while Fitbit Sense...
Motorola has a new wearable in the pipeline, but you may not like it
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. Motorola was among the first companies to jump on the Android Wear platform with the iconic Moto 360 in 2014. Two years later, though, the company gave up on wearables entirely. The Moto 360 made a comeback in 2019, but the Lenovo-owned Moto did not manufacture it. Instead, the company licensed the brand to eBuyNow, which released the smartwatch with the same iconic design. In 2021, the licensee added another product to its wearable portfolio: the Moto Watch 100, a glorified fitness tracker. Now, the company is seemingly preparing to launch a new wearable dubbed the Moto Watch 70.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up an eSIM on an iPhone
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The iPhone 14 is the first iPhone to be eSIM only. However, eSIM has been around since the iPhone X. If your iPhone supports eSIM, you can activate a cellular plan without a physical SIM card from your carrier. You can also install multiple eSIMs on your iPhone, which is great for travelers.
Digital Trends
Apple may be working on a supersized iPad for 2023
Rumors have been making the internet rounds that Apple is making an iPad bigger than we’ve ever seen. Now, one report claims that we might be getting a 16-inch version of the tablet soon — like, 2023 soon. According to a report from The Information, the oversized iPad could be launching in Q4 2023, which would make sense with Apple’s current iPad announcement and release schedule.
Digital Trends
You simply have to see this amazing fan-made folding iPhone
Foldable phones are notoriously difficult to master, and Samsung had to endure a colossal display quality failure before breaking through with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Apple, on the other hand, is still on the fence and may be waiting for the tech to fully mature before it makes a splash with a potential foldable iPhone.
Digital Trends
First OnePlus tablet tipped for a 2023 launch to take on the iPad
OnePlus’ plans to launch a tablet are definitely no secret. We have seen a bunch of leaks in the past year or so that hint toward its imminent launch. Now, tipster Max Jambor has revealed that the tablet is in development and will be launched next year. The company will make its foray into the tablet market with this rumored offering called the “OnePlus Pad.” Since the company competes closely with Apple’s smartphones, there’s a possibility that the OnePlus Pad may take direct aim at Apple’s iPads.
Top Apple Deals for November 2022: $199 Apple Watch SE and $99 Apple TV 4K Still Available at Amazon
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $699.00 at Amazon Best Beats Studio Deals The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on iPhones Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro View More Believe it or not, 2022 holiday shopping is almost...
Android Headlines
This Dell XPS 13 Black Friday sale is a massive steal
Dell’s Black Friday deals are already live, and there’s been quite a few great deals already. Now we have one on the new XPS 13 laptop, which brings it down to just $799. That’s a pretty incredible price to be quite honest. Shaving $260 off of its regular price.
Android Headlines
Worok hackers are spreading malware via PNG images
According to Bleeping Computer, Worok hackers are now hiding malware in PNG images to target users and government entities in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The hackers are using the steganography method. The malware hidden in a PNG file can reportedly steal the victim’s device data without...
Android Headlines
Sony's 55" OLED TV just hit its lowest price ever, before Black Friday
Amazon has a great deal on the Sony A80K 55-inch OLED Bravia TV right now. Where you can pick it up for just $1,298. That’s good for $400 off of its regular price. This also brings it down to an all-time low, dropping $200 below its previous all-time low.
Android Headlines
Best Black Friday 2022 tablet deals
If you’re looking to pick up a new tablet, then Black Friday is definitely a good time to do just that. There’s a ton of great tablet deals available for Samsung, Lenovo, Apple and even Amazon tablets. Which is what we’ll be rounding up in this post.
Android Headlines
A bunch of OEMs confirm their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming
A bunch of OEMs have confirmed that their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones are coming. We’ve reported that OnePlus confirmed the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the chip, and now a bunch of other OEMs shared their confirmations. Quite a few OEMs confirmed their Snapdragon 8 Gen 2...
Android Headlines
Grab this massive 85-inch QLED TV for under $2,000
Amazon has a great deal on a massive QLED TV from Samsung right now. You can pick up the 85-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV from Amazon for just $1,897 right now. That’s going to save you roughly $200. Not a huge discount, but it is good for an all-time low price here.
Comments / 0