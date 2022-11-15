Read full article on original website
Two major projects that would bring 3,200+ affordable homes to Brooklyn and Queens get key approval
Two major housing developments proposed for Brooklyn and Queens are moving forward. The New York City Council Committee on Zoning and Franchises on Thursday voted to approve rezonings Innovation QNS and Innovative Urban Village, which together would create more than 5,000 units of housing, 3,200 of which would be affordable. The two developments also include over 1,600 apartments for extremely or very low-income households.
Lottery opens for 72 affordable co-ops in Soundview, available to buy from $183K
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened for 72 newly-constructed co-ops available for purchase in the South Bronx. Located at 1715 Lacombe Avenue in Soundview, the apartments are available to New Yorkers earning 80, 83, and 90 percent of the area median income, or between $61,030 for a single person and $148,950 for a household of seven. The homes are priced between $183,700 for a one-bedroom and $275,000 for a three-bedroom.
Related launches sales for luxury residences on the Tribeca waterfront, priced from $1M
Related Companies on Monday launched sales for 176 luxurious residences on the Hudson River’s waterfront in Tribeca. Located at 450 Washington Street, the building was designed by Roger Ferris + Partners, with amenities and common spaces conceived by MAWD, and landscape architecture by Hollander Design. Residences range from open plan studios to four bedrooms, priced around $1 million to $12 million.
NYC taxi fares to increase by 23% by end of the year
The cost of an average metered New York City taxi ride will increase by nearly 23 percent by the end of the year. The city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) voted this week to approve fare hikes for yellow cabs, the first increase in roughly a decade. The average passenger metered fare will increase from $15.97 to $19.62 per ride, which will lead to drivers seeing a 33 percent jump in gross revenue, according to the TLC.
See Snøhetta’s lush public garden now open at 550 Madison Avenue
All photos courtesy of Barret Doherty unless otherwise noted. The new public garden at Philip Johnson’s 550 Madison Avenue building opened this week, the final component of the postmodern landmark’s renovation led by the Olayan Group. Designed by Snøhetta, the lush privately-owned public space (POPS) is located adjacent to 550 Madison in a formerly enclosed mid-block passageway. Increasing the public space at the site by 50 percent, the half-acre garden is now the largest in Midtown East.
