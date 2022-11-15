Read full article on original website
Student Of The Week -- Jasmyn Rogers
"Distinguished," "hard working" and "caring" are just a few of the words used to describe Middletown High freshman Jasmyn Rogers, this week's "Student of the Week." Keep up the great work, Jasmyn! #MiddletownRI. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. CONTACT: Matt Sheley at (401) 842-6543 or msheley@middletownri.com. STUDENT OF THE WEEK:. MIDDLETOWN HIGH...
Santa Is Coming
According to the Middletown Firefighters Local 1933 hotline, Santa is scheduled to start making local appearances on Monday, Dec. 5. Keep an eye on Local 1933's Facebook page for schedules and updates. Thanks for all you do! #MiddletownRI.
Middletown Merchandise
Working with partners NPT Sportswear, Middletown is proud to offer high-quality tees, sweatshirts and more at fair prices. And the best part is every dollar raised goes to support our parks and playgrounds. Merch. Additional Info...
Updated Road Work List
The Middletown Department of Public Works released the following updated road work list for the next couple weeks. Make sure to take note of the schedule and drive carefully by any work zones to keep our crews safe. #MiddletownRI.
Helping The Community & Preparing For The Big Game
The Middletown High football team took time out this week from practicing for Saturday's Division III championship game by distributing turkeys and sides to the needy as part of Bob's Big Give annual Thanksgiving Blitz. Good work Islanders! #MiddletownRI.
Senior Center Bake Sale
The Senior Center Bake Sale is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 11 am-2 pm., 650 Green End Ave. Come get delicious homemade treats and help support a great cause. The thrift shop will also be open. Happy Thanksgiving to all! #MiddletownRI.
Dogs At The Beach Reminder
Just a quick reminder that dogs at the beach in the offseason must be leashed at all times. Visit Dogs online for more. #MiddletownRI.
