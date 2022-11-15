Read full article on original website
Related
The Prices for Our Thanksgiving Turkeys Might be Twice as High This Year
There are several reasons this Thanksgiving holiday may cost us more than in years past. First off the fuel prices are still up by around $4 a gallon for diesel being that all the transport trucks run on it. The other main concern is that around April the Associated Press (AP) was reporting that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million birds, mostly egg-laying chickens but also including 1.8 million turkeys that were hit with bird flu.
Lone Star 1280
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar1280.com/
Comments / 0