There are several reasons this Thanksgiving holiday may cost us more than in years past. First off the fuel prices are still up by around $4 a gallon for diesel being that all the transport trucks run on it. The other main concern is that around April the Associated Press (AP) was reporting that across the nation, farmers have had to kill about 22 million birds, mostly egg-laying chickens but also including 1.8 million turkeys that were hit with bird flu.

TEXAS STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO