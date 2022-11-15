ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thefabricator.com

Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center

Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Police, fire department spending plans approved by Fort Smith Board of Directors

The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Nov. 15) approved a capital improvement plan for the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) for funds raised from a recently passed 0.75% sales tax to fund consent decree work and add additional funding to the department. Almost 57% of city residents voting...
5NEWS

Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
FORT SMITH, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville

The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Richard’s Country Meat Market offering Thanksgiving meals to go

Richard’s Country Meat Market has your easy Thanksgiving meal ready to go! This year we have a sliced turkey dinner ($125) or sliced ham dinner ($110) that feeds 8!. The sides included are mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans & bacon, sweet mashed potatoes, buttered corn, pumpkin pie, rolls, and turkey gravy.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays in the year, but it involves preparing and cooking a massive feast. But what if you don't want to prepare a massive feast? Well, you can go to one of these delicious places in Fort Smith and have Thanksgiving dinner prepared for you. This year, we will go out for Thanksgiving, and these are a few of my favorite spots.
FORT SMITH, AR
kuaf.com

Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress

Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history

GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
GOSHEN, AR
KHBS

Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
SPRINGDALE, AR

