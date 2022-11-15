Read full article on original website
thefabricator.com
Update of Rheem’s Arkansas headquarters to include learning center
Rheem, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment, water heaters, commercial and residential boilers, and commercial refrigeration equipment, has announced plans for a $20 million update to its headquarters in Fort Smith, Ark. The project, expected to create 100 jobs, will include a learning center for distributors and contractors.
talkbusiness.net
CBID promises transparency, annual meeting with downtown Fort Smith assessment program
The Fort Smith Central Improvement Business District (CBID) board voted Thursday (Nov. 17) to approve a $253,000 budget for 2023 and to make public monthly reports of spending to stay transparent following the recent passing of an assessment in the district. The Fort Smith Board of Directors approved an ordinance...
talkbusiness.net
Police, fire department spending plans approved by Fort Smith Board of Directors
The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Nov. 15) approved a capital improvement plan for the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) for funds raised from a recently passed 0.75% sales tax to fund consent decree work and add additional funding to the department. Almost 57% of city residents voting...
Water leaks causing ripples in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Driving around Fort Smith —whether on main roads or down residential streets— you can see water pool, or trickle down sidewalks and gutters. If it seems like more than usual, it's because according to Lance McAvoy, the utility director for the City of Fort Smith, after a downward trend to start the year, leaks have been increasing.
Fort Smith wants to buy homes prone to flooding
The city of Fort Smith wants to buy homes that are prone to flooding with money from a potential grant from FEMA.
fayettevilleflyer.com
City opens new Sain Street extension in north Fayetteville
The Sain Street extension is now open to traffic in north Fayetteville. Officials on Thursday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of the project, which began in March 2021 as part of a longterm plan to provide a direct connection from Joyce Boulevard to the Fulbright Expressway and Interstate 49.
Fayetteville City Council approves multiple measures to assist police department
The Fayetteville City Council voted to approve multiple measures intended to provide assistance and support for the city's police department.
talkbusiness.net
ArDOT wants feedback on Highway 112 widening project in Washington County
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is seeking comments on a $65.5 million project to widen Arkansas Highway 112 from Fayetteville to Tontitown. The proposed 4.07-mile project will include a raised median and seven roundabouts. A design public hearing is set from 4 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Richard’s Country Meat Market offering Thanksgiving meals to go
Richard’s Country Meat Market has your easy Thanksgiving meal ready to go! This year we have a sliced turkey dinner ($125) or sliced ham dinner ($110) that feeds 8!. The sides included are mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, green beans & bacon, sweet mashed potatoes, buttered corn, pumpkin pie, rolls, and turkey gravy.
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Thanksgiving is one of the best holidays in the year, but it involves preparing and cooking a massive feast. But what if you don't want to prepare a massive feast? Well, you can go to one of these delicious places in Fort Smith and have Thanksgiving dinner prepared for you. This year, we will go out for Thanksgiving, and these are a few of my favorite spots.
kuaf.com
Plans to Build Neurodivergent Residential Community in Fayetteville Progress
Supporting Lifelong Success, or SLS, will be the first nonprofit residential community for neurodivergent adults in Arkansas. Located in the beautiful foothills of Kessler Mountain in southwest Fayetteville, the planned development will feature individual housing, clinical and communal facilities, recreation and greenspace designed to help residents and their families to thrive.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history
GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
Plaintiffs request emergency order in Arkansas medical marijuana dispensary case
The plaintiffs in a Pulaski County Circuit Court case have filed an emergency motion seeking enforcement of a court order in a lawsuit involving medical marijuana dispensary licensing.
Fast & Furious Fans Will Love This Arkansas Home That Just Hit The Market
Those into motorsport and racing will likely love this Arkansas home. It has plenty of room to store your vehicles and features its own racetrack!
Traffic delayed after accident at Midland Bridge in FS
Fort Smith police are working a Wednesday morning accident involving multiple vehicles near the Midland Bridge.
UPDATE: Police looking for vehicle in alleged shots fired incident near Northside HS in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police responded to a call of shots fired near an area school on the morning of November 16.
Power outages affecting over 1000 people in Washington County
Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) is reporting outages in Fayetteville, Greenland, West Fork and Prairie Grove. People around the outage recorded a transformer that blew near Wedington and North Sang Avenue several times before the power got cut out. Power came back in some areas at about 9:30 p.m. but...
Fire that killed Arkansas family of 6 caused by electrical issues, officials say
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — New information has been released months after a house fire killed six family members in the area of Nob Hill and Springdale. After midnight on July 24, 2022, emergency crews were called to a house fire in the rural Nob Hill area. The fire...
KHBS
Free Thanksgiving opportunities in NWA and the River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thanksgiving is approaching, but the holidays can be difficult for many. There are several opportunities in the area for those in need. In NWA, Wednesday, the City Church NWA is hosting a free food truck Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m. at Murphy Park in Springdale. In...
