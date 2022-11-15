Read full article on original website
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
Deputies search for suspect after ‘suspicious vehicle’ call in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for at least one suspect involved in an early-morning chase. It started on Goff Mountain Rd. just before 4:30 a.m. Officials tell us it came in as a call about a suspicious vehicle that was circling the parking lot of a business in the area. […]
2-vehicle accident at Elkview exit of I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene after a crash in Elkview. Kanawha County dispatchers say that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the I-79 SB Elkview exit at Frame Rd. There is no word on any injuries. 13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will […]
Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
West Virginia man stabbed brother in argument about cats deputies say
UPDATE (3:33 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing that took place in Sissonville Thursday afternoon. According to a criminal complaint, KCSO was called to the 200 block of Casdorph Rd. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies detained a suspect and found a kitchen knife […]
West Virginia boy named honorary Putnam County deputy through Make-A-Wish
There's a new honorary sheriff's deputy in Putnam County!
West Virginia deputies conducting murder investigation at ‘Sauced N Loaded’
A murder investigation is underway after an early morning shooting on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, left one man dead.
Mom reflects on special birth memories at West Virginia hospital
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Saint Mary’s Medical Center will be closing the doors on its labor and delivery center Friday, Nov. 18, and one mom in the area says as sad as it is to see the facility go, she’s even more sad that other mothers in the area won’t have the same experience […]
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments, Gov. Jim Justice said. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023, the governor’s office said in a statement. […]
Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
West Virginia State Police still searching for suspect in Mercer County shooting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Glenwood on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Officers were dispatched to the Glenwood Haven Road area on Thursday, November 10, 2022, around 6:00 A.M. responding to a shots fired call. According to the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment, the alleged suspect William […]
Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
Coal waste extraction company to locate in Southern West Virginia, governor says
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A coal waste extraction company is expected to locate a site in Southern West Virginia that would generate up to 100 jobs, the state’s governor announced Thursday. Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to locate in Wyoming County as part of a $60...
West Virginia charities need more help for Thanksgiving meals
The Frank Veltri dinner is a long standing tradition in Charleston.
$60 million investment into Wyoming County announced by Gov. Justice
MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, November 17, 2022, a $60 million investment into Wyoming County provided by Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT). OSRT’s technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using Ultra-High Heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100% of the metals, including all critical, […]
WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
Man stabbed multiple times by woman at Canterbury Drive residence
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges after stabbing a man at a Raleigh County residence on Tuesday. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Canterbury Drive area of Beckley in relation to reports of a stabbing which had occurred.
I-77 northbound back open after vehicle fire
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the WV Turnpike Authority, all northbound lanes of I-77 are back open after an earlier pickup truck fire. The fire happened at mile marker 26, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still be investigated.
West Virginia road opens after truck rollover
UPDATE (2:13 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): Danville VFD says that this roadway has reopened. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Daniel Boone Parkway near the Foster area of Boone County, West Virginia will be closed for an extended period of time. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says that a truck rollover happened on the 5900 block of […]
