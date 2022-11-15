ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, WV

WOWK 13 News

USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—No injuries were reported after a fire in Huntington on Tuesday. The Huntington Fire Department says that crews quickly contained a fire on the 800 block of 15 St. They say the call came in at 1:22 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman’s body discovered in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman’s body was discovered Monday, November 14, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff. Court documents identify the woman as JoAnn Riffle, 52, of Sylvester in Boone County, West Virginia. The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office reports officers discovered Riffle’s body on Deepwell Road...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes between bridges on I-79 in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A driver is safe after what could have been a serious crash on I-79 Sunday night. The Pinch Volunteer Fire Department says that they were called to a crash at the 7.5-mile marker on I-79 shortly after 11:00 p.m. They say they found a single vehicle that had gone between the bridges […]
PINCH, WV
WVNS

$60 million investment into Wyoming County announced by Gov. Justice

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — Gov. Jim Justice announced today, November 17, 2022, a $60 million investment into Wyoming County provided by Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies (OSRT). OSRT’s technology can extract pure metals from coal impoundment mineral waste using Ultra-High Heat without acids or harmful chemicals. The technology recovers 100% of the metals, including all critical, […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVDOH awards 21 construction contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two bridge replacement projects were among 21 construction projects awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Rock Forge Bridge Company was awarded at contract for $2,999,002.55 to replace the Caney Branch Bridge in...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man stabbed multiple times by woman at Canterbury Drive residence

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges after stabbing a man at a Raleigh County residence on Tuesday. According to reports from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, deputies with the department responded to the Canterbury Drive area of Beckley in relation to reports of a stabbing which had occurred.
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

I-77 northbound back open after vehicle fire

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to the WV Turnpike Authority, all northbound lanes of I-77 are back open after an earlier pickup truck fire. The fire happened at mile marker 26, between Ghent and Princeton. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still be investigated.
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia road opens after truck rollover

UPDATE (2:13 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14): Danville VFD says that this roadway has reopened. BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Daniel Boone Parkway near the Foster area of Boone County, West Virginia will be closed for an extended period of time. The Danville Volunteer Fire Department says that a truck rollover happened on the 5900 block of […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV

