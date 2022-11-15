ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Groups petition to keep taxpayers from cleaning oil and gas messes

WYOFILE — Conservation and taxpayer advocacy groups filed a petition Wednesday asking the Interior Department and U.S. Bureau of Land Management to make good on promises to reform reclamation bonding requirements that help ensure the cleanup of oil and natural gas production facilities. Current minimum federal bond requirements are...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

As Wyoming rakes in extra revenues, Gordon recommends $412M infusion into Permanent Mineral Trust Fund

CASPER, Wyo. — The State of Wyoming has more money in its coffers than was anticipated when the biennium budget for fiscal year 2023–24 was set this spring. Driven by higher oil and natural gas prices, the state’s Consensus Revenue Estimating Group’s October report projected $874.5 million more in revenues for the General Fund, Budget Reserve Account and investment income during the biennium than CREG had forecast in its January 2022 report. The January report was a major reference point for the Wyoming Legislature’s discussions when setting the biennial budget.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

BLM, USFWS ask public to comment on Two Rivers Wind Project

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyomingites have until Dec. 9 to respond to the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s request for comment on an environmental assessment for a proposed wind energy project. The Two Rivers Wind Energy Project would be located near Medicine Bow and...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Record cash flowed into Wyo’s elections. Here’s where it went.

Super PACs spent $3.4 million on Wyoming races in 2022, while a handful of wealthy individuals bankrolled dozens of campaigns. But money didn’t always yield wins. It was an expensive year to run for office in Wyoming. Super PACs poured in an unprecedented $3.4 million while a few wealthy individuals bankrolled dozens of candidates at the state level. Meanwhile, an open seat in Teton County broke the fundraising record for a statehouse race.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming Game and Fish asking hunters to complete surveys, offering list of prizes

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking hunters to complete surveys after they finish their season. “The survey gathers harvest information and feedback on the 2022 hunting season,” Game and Fish said in a release Monday. “It takes only a few minutes to complete and contributes valuable data for monitoring the state’s wildlife populations, setting future quotas, season dates and other regulations.”
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol suspects medical condition in fatal I-80 crash Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A 57-year-old Cheyenne man died Monday when his SUV collided with a commercial truck on Interstate 80, the Wyoming Highway Patrol reported Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Charles Swainson. The Highway Patrol reported it is investigating a medical condition on Swainson’s part as a possible contributing factor.
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy