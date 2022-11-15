ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Bedford Citizen

Comments / 0

Related
The Bedford Citizen

BHS Cheer Celebrates Senior Night

Bedford Varsity Cheerleading celebrated their seniors on Friday, Oct. 28 at the BHS Football game. Ten. cheerleaders and their student manager will be moving on in 2023, most of whom have been with the. team for four years. Next up is cheering and competing during the Winter season at BHS...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ November 10

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 10, 2022, focuses on Veteran’s Day Reminder; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Fall Athletics; Native American Heritage Month; DPH and AAP Prevention Letter; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays. Welcome...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Fall is Showtime for High School Marching Band

Here’s a pleasant benefit to the extended home football season at Bedford High School: an additional halftime performance by the Bedford High School marching band. And unlike the outcome of the game on Sabourin Field, spectators know in advance that the band will be a winner that day. Fall...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
158K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy