BHS Cheer Celebrates Senior Night
Bedford Varsity Cheerleading celebrated their seniors on Friday, Oct. 28 at the BHS Football game. Ten. cheerleaders and their student manager will be moving on in 2023, most of whom have been with the. team for four years. Next up is cheering and competing during the Winter season at BHS...
Superintendent’s Update ~ November 10
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for November 10, 2022, focuses on Veteran’s Day Reminder; “Murder on the Orient Express” performance; Fall Athletics; Native American Heritage Month; DPH and AAP Prevention Letter; Workshop on 504 Plans; Special Town Meeting; Prom Dress Pop-up; COVID-19; Test kits for Holidays. Welcome...
MCC Faculty Member to Perform As Part of College Concert Series
Middlesex Community College will welcome faculty member and noted guitarist Raley Beggs for a performance as part of the Fall 2022 “A World of Music” concert series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at MCC’s Concert Hall in Bedford. “Middlesex Community College has been a blessing...
Fall is Showtime for High School Marching Band
Here’s a pleasant benefit to the extended home football season at Bedford High School: an additional halftime performance by the Bedford High School marching band. And unlike the outcome of the game on Sabourin Field, spectators know in advance that the band will be a winner that day. Fall...
