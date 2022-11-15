ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas lawyer accused of putting abortion drug in wife’s water

A Texas attorney is facing charges for allegedly trying to induce his estranged wife’s abortion by spiking her water. Mason Herring, 38, was charged with assaulting a pregnant person and assault-force induction to have an abortion, Harris County Assistant District Attorney Anthony Osso told ABC13. Mr Herring, a partner of the Herring Law Firm, is accused of putting the drug Cyrux, which contains Misoprostol, in his wife’s water. Although the victim became suspicious when she noticed the water was a bit cloudy, she drank it after Mr Herring insisted that she should drink it to keep hydrated. She then...
TEXAS STATE
abovethelaw.com

Court Rules That Since The Framers Didn't Care Much About Domestic Abuse, Abusers Get To Have All The Guns They Want!

As a court once ruled, “[i]f no permanent injury has been inflicted, nor malice, cruelty nor dangerous violence shown by the husband, it is better to draw the curtain, shut out the public gaze, and leave the parties to forget and forgive.” That’s a citation from a recent opinion declaring it unconstitutional to penalize someone for carrying a gun while subject to a restraining order in a domestic abuse case. So you know we’re in for some high quality analysis of the “Nation’s historical tradition” as Justice Thomas put it in Bruen.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old rape victim sues Indiana AG

Washington — Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, alleging he has relied on "baseless" consumer complaints to launch "overbroad" investigations into physicians who provide abortion care, and issued subpoenas seeking the confidential medical records of their patients.The lawsuit, filed by lawyer Kathleen DeLaney on behalf of Bernard and her medical partner Dr. Amy Caldwell in Indiana Commercial Court in Marion County, claims Rokita opened investigations into seven consumer complaints filed against Bernard after she came under scrutiny for performing the medication-induced abortion...
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

Idaho university murders - live: ‘More than one’ suspect may be at large in the slayings of four students

Investigators are exploring the possibility that more than one person is behind the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students, which have sent shockwaves through the small college town of Moscow. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home early on Sunday morning.Four days on from the murders, the killer or killers remain at large with no arrests made and no suspects named.Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has now said it “certainly is possible” that there may be more than killer out there.His comments come...
MOSCOW, ID
People

Feds Launch First Investigation into Allegations that a Woman Was Denied a Medically-Necessary Abortion

A Missouri hospital is under investigation after allegedly denying abortion services to a woman whose life was at risk due to a pregnancy that was no longer viable The federal government has launched an investigation after a Missouri hospital allegedly denied abortion services during a medical emergency. In October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched an investigation after doctors at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri denied abortion services to a woman, violating the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, according to Kaiser...
JOPLIN, MO
PopSugar

50 States, 50 Abortions

When the news first broke on June 24 that the US Supreme Court had overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade, my wellness director, Mirel Zaman, and I immediately jumped into action. As journalists, we understood the impact of the moment; as women, we felt it. When you find out you're pregnant, you don't think about the laws of the land. Instead, you think about your life and your abilities: Can I physically carry this child? Can I afford this child? How will my life shift if I am pregnant or need to raise a person? Can I afford an abortion? What will my family or partner think?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POPSUGAR

I Was Able to Choose an Abortion, and It Saved My Life

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. Content warning: The following essay briefly...
ALABAMA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Faking A Stroke Seems Like A Hell Of A Way To Delay A Murder Trial

If a lawyer were inclined to improperly buy a client more time before a high-profile murder trial, it just feels like there are a lot of strategies to tick off the checklist before “pretend you had a stroke.” Like, you’d have to have every relative and college roommate, and pet die before going the stroke route, wouldn’t you?
PopSugar

If I Had My Abortion Now, I Might Not Have Access to Care in My State

This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. My dog was actually how I...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy