Texas lawyer accused of putting abortion drug in wife’s water
A Texas attorney is facing charges for allegedly trying to induce his estranged wife’s abortion by spiking her water. Mason Herring, 38, was charged with assaulting a pregnant person and assault-force induction to have an abortion, Harris County Assistant District Attorney Anthony Osso told ABC13. Mr Herring, a partner of the Herring Law Firm, is accused of putting the drug Cyrux, which contains Misoprostol, in his wife’s water. Although the victim became suspicious when she noticed the water was a bit cloudy, she drank it after Mr Herring insisted that she should drink it to keep hydrated. She then...
Texas Lawyer Charged With Slipping Abortion-Inducing Drugs Into Estranged Wife’s Drinks
Mason Herring was charged with assault on a pregnant person and assault to force abortion after allegedly trying to slip drugs to his wife of 11 years in order to cause a miscarriage. A lawyer in Texas is accused of slipping his wife an abortion-causing medication because he feared that...
Court Rules That Since The Framers Didn't Care Much About Domestic Abuse, Abusers Get To Have All The Guns They Want!
As a court once ruled, “[i]f no permanent injury has been inflicted, nor malice, cruelty nor dangerous violence shown by the husband, it is better to draw the curtain, shut out the public gaze, and leave the parties to forget and forgive.” That’s a citation from a recent opinion declaring it unconstitutional to penalize someone for carrying a gun while subject to a restraining order in a domestic abuse case. So you know we’re in for some high quality analysis of the “Nation’s historical tradition” as Justice Thomas put it in Bruen.
Doctor who provided abortion to 10-year-old rape victim sues Indiana AG
Washington — Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, alleging he has relied on "baseless" consumer complaints to launch "overbroad" investigations into physicians who provide abortion care, and issued subpoenas seeking the confidential medical records of their patients.The lawsuit, filed by lawyer Kathleen DeLaney on behalf of Bernard and her medical partner Dr. Amy Caldwell in Indiana Commercial Court in Marion County, claims Rokita opened investigations into seven consumer complaints filed against Bernard after she came under scrutiny for performing the medication-induced abortion...
Texas doctor tells Biden students being forced to practice abortions on papayas after Roe v Wade ban
Texas doctor tells Biden students are learning abortions on papayas post Roe v Wade. A Texas doctor told Joe Biden that medical students were being forced to practice abortions on papayas as an “unintended consequence” of the overturning of Roe v Wade. Dr Danielle Mathisen, a doctor who...
10 common pieces of abortion misinformation — debunked by a retired gynecologist
Abortion is on the ballot in five states. A retired gynecologist fact-checks abortion myths, including cancer risk, infertility, and fetal pain.
Idaho university murders - live: ‘More than one’ suspect may be at large in the slayings of four students
Investigators are exploring the possibility that more than one person is behind the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students, which have sent shockwaves through the small college town of Moscow. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were stabbed to death inside an off-campus home early on Sunday morning.Four days on from the murders, the killer or killers remain at large with no arrests made and no suspects named.Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson has now said it “certainly is possible” that there may be more than killer out there.His comments come...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Feds Launch First Investigation into Allegations that a Woman Was Denied a Medically-Necessary Abortion
A Missouri hospital is under investigation after allegedly denying abortion services to a woman whose life was at risk due to a pregnancy that was no longer viable The federal government has launched an investigation after a Missouri hospital allegedly denied abortion services during a medical emergency. In October, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services launched an investigation after doctors at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Missouri denied abortion services to a woman, violating the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act, according to Kaiser...
I Live In Alabama. Our Cruel New Abortion Law Has Made My Life Absolute Hell.
"They suggested I should simply carry the fetus to term and watch it die a slow, painful death before burying it in a child-sized coffin."
Judge overturns Georgia’s ban on abortion after 6 weeks
ATLANTA — A judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion starting around six weeks into a pregnancy, ruling Tuesday that it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney’s ruling applies statewide. The ban had been in...
Abortion: Will access be restored after victory at the polls? Supreme Court to hear first case on Tuesday
Amber Duke, interim executive director for the ACLU of Kentucky, was pleased this week when Kentucky voters defeated a proposed change to the state Constitution that would have declared there was no right to abortion. “This is a victory for bodily autonomy and the right of all Kentuckians to make...
Indiana doctor sues attorney general in 10-year-old's abortion case
Nov 3 (Reuters) - An Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim sued Indiana's attorney general on Thursday, demanding an end to investigations seeking medical records about patients and their abortions.
50 States, 50 Abortions
When the news first broke on June 24 that the US Supreme Court had overturned 1973's Roe v. Wade, my wellness director, Mirel Zaman, and I immediately jumped into action. As journalists, we understood the impact of the moment; as women, we felt it. When you find out you're pregnant, you don't think about the laws of the land. Instead, you think about your life and your abilities: Can I physically carry this child? Can I afford this child? How will my life shift if I am pregnant or need to raise a person? Can I afford an abortion? What will my family or partner think?
1 in 3 women of reproductive age now live over an hour away from an abortion clinic, study finds
One in three women of reproductive age in the U.S. now live over an hour away from the closest abortion clinic, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Tuesday. Before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the average travel time to a clinic was less than 30 minutes.
Abortion is technically both legal and illegal in Mississippi. New lawsuit asks Supreme Court to clarify
A Jackson-based conservative think-tank filed a lawsuit Monday that aims to clear up a bizarre legal conundrum in Mississippi: that abortion is technically both legal and illegal at the same time. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy filed a lawsuit Monday in an attempt to get the state Supreme Court...
I Was Able to Choose an Abortion, and It Saved My Life
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. Content warning: The following essay briefly...
Faking A Stroke Seems Like A Hell Of A Way To Delay A Murder Trial
If a lawyer were inclined to improperly buy a client more time before a high-profile murder trial, it just feels like there are a lot of strategies to tick off the checklist before “pretend you had a stroke.” Like, you’d have to have every relative and college roommate, and pet die before going the stroke route, wouldn’t you?
If I Had My Abortion Now, I Might Not Have Access to Care in My State
This article is part of POPSUGAR's 50 States, 50 Abortions, a large-scale storytelling project that aims to elevate the voices of people who've had abortions. For more information about how to find an abortion clinic near you, please visit The Cut's abortion service finder. My dog was actually how I...
Looks Like It's Almost Sanctions-Thirty For Trump Lawyers In Clinton RICO LOLsuit
Trump’s RICO LOLsuit alleging a vast leftwing conspiracy between Hillary Clinton, her BFF James Comey, Trump’s own Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein, and half of DC is long over. US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks vaporized it in a cloud of disdain. “At its core, the problem with Plaintiff’s Amended...
