‘Targeted act of violence;’ Dayton police release new details on US 35 shooting

DAYTON — Dayton police provided new details on a shooting that happened on U.S 35. Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. to a report of a shooting that happened on U.S. 35 between Wayne Avenue and the I-75 entrance ramp, according to Dayton police Lt. Steve Bauer.

Bauer says officers were advised that a person had been shot while driving down the road.

“This is not a random act of violence, this appears to be a targeted act of violence,” Bauer said.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition, according to Bauer.

The Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offenders Unit is investigating the incident.

