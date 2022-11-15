Read full article on original website
Former Top OC Prosecutor at Center of Harassment Scandal Dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
Horvath Defeats Hertzberg in Board of Supervisors Race
Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the Third District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness. Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent, Sen. Bob Hertzberg, conceded. “I...
Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Released
Citing the extreme complexity of the investigation Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released the man suspected of driving into a group of cadets, sending several to hospitals with critical injuries. The driver of the SUV who swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a...
LA Unemployment Rate Inches Upward in October
Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.9% in October, up from a revised 4.7% in September, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. The 4.9% rate was below the 7.3% rate in October 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers...
LA’s Project Roomkey Program Has Housed More Than 4,800 People, Officials Say
Project Roomkey, a housing program in Los Angeles created during the pandemic, provided permanent housing to more than 4,800 people since it began in 2020, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced Friday. The program is ramping down, with 286 people remaining in two remaining sites — the Grand Hotel...
Karen Bass Becomes First Woman Elected Mayor of Los Angeles
Developer Rick Caruso conceded defeat in the Los Angeles mayor’s race to Rep. Karen Bass, after updated vote count released Wednesday increased her lead to more than 46,500 votes. “The results are in, and it is the honor of my life to be elected as your mayor,” Bass wrote...
Driver Who Plowed into Sheriff Trainees Held on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
A motorist whose SUV swerved across a South Whittier roadway and slammed into a group of law enforcement recruits on a training run, injuring two dozen of them, was identified Thursday, and he remained jailed on suspicion of attempted murder on a peace officer. Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez, 22, of Diamond...
JCF Awards $2.5M in Grants to Los Angeles Jewish Organizations
The Jewish Community Foundation of Los Angeles Thursday announced it has awarded $2.5 million in grants to 10 organizations focused on developing programs dealing with such issues as antisemitism, Israel and Holocaust education and mental health. “Our team conducted rigorous research, including extensive conversations with nonprofit leaders and key stakeholders,...
Judge Slightly Pares Gay Couple’s Suit Against Reproductive Center
A judge has slightly trimmed a gay couple’s lawsuit against a Pasadena-based reproductive center in which they allege their wishes to have a son were thwarted when a female embryo was wrongly implanted in their gestational carrier. During a hearing Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa Beaudet dismissed...
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory Wednesday, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors. Foley’s lead over Republican state Sen. Patricia Bates, a former supervisor, swelled from 3,008 votes to 4,600 on Wednesday, 51.07%-48.93%, as the Registrar of Voters tallied most of the ballots put in drop boxes before Election Day. Those ballots have tended to favor Democrats.
Beverly Hills Man Convicted for Health Care Fraud Scheme
A Beverly Hills man faces sentencing in February for his role in a $723,000 health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two local pharmacies. Shahriar “Michael” Kalantari, 55, generated false prescriptions as part of the scheme, while associates obtained beneficiary information which the defendant used to write phony prescriptions for expensive medication, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Two Gang Members Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Boy in MoVal to Stand Trial
Two of three gang members accused of gunning down a 26-year-old Moreno Valley man and trying to kill two of his friends in a retaliation attack must stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Daron Anthony Hooks, 21, and Davonte Christopher Rowe, 25, both of...
Man Found Insane At Time Of Attack On 2 Men Near Synagogue
A Seattle man who was accused of trying to run over two men near a synagogue in a Jewish neighborhood in the Wilshire area nearly four years ago has been found to have been insane at the time of the crime. In a non-jury trial Thursday, Superior Court Judge Drew...
State Bar Says Settlements Don’t Bar Testimony of 2 Witnesses
Attorneys for the State Bar say two witnesses called to testify in connection with an internal investigation into whether its own employees may have assisted troubled former attorney Thomas Girardi in avoiding discipline over the years cannot escape their obligations by citing their previous settlements in cases against the organization.
Bass Projected to Win LA Mayoral Race as Lead on Caruso Expands Again
Rep. Karen Bass increased her lead again Wednesday against developer Rick Caruso in the race to be Los Angeles’ next mayor, continuing a trend in the vote-counting updates since Election Day. The new figures prompted The Associated Press to project that Bass would win the race. Bass led Caruso...
OCSD Searching for legally Blind Man, 36, Missing In Laguna Niguel
The Orange County sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Friday to find a 36-year-old blind man in need of medication who went missing in Laguna Niguel. Christopher Wolfe was last seen in the 100 block of Seascape on Monday, according to the OCSD. Wolfe is white. He...
LA County Returns to `Strongly Recommending’ Masks Indoors as COVID Cases Rise
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to “strongly recommending” that people wear masks in all indoor public settings. The recommendation falls short of a masking mandate, but masks are still required indoors at health-care and congregate-care facilities, for...
25 Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on LASD Training Run
More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The motorist, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar man, was taken into custody by...
Lawsuit Seeks Housing for Homeless Veterans at VA Campus in West LA
A group of veterans is suing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, seeking permanent housing for thousands of homeless veterans on and around its West Los Angeles campus, according to court papers obtained Wednesday. The 14 plaintiffs allege the VA has failed in its duty to provide housing and health...
Convicted DUI Offender Charged with Killing Deputy and His Daughter in Wreck
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty Riverside County sheriff’s deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving under the influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the...
