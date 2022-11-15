ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in gambling case

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Authorities say former Major League Baseball outfielder Yasiel Puig will plead guilty to lying to federal agents investigating an illegal sports gambling operation.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that Puig acknowledged in unsealed court documents that he denied betting on the operation when in fact he made hundreds of bets in 2019.

Puig played six seasons with the Dodgers, where he earned an All-Star selection in 2014.

He played for the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians in 2019 before becoming a free agent and last year signed a million-dollar contract with a South Korean team.

