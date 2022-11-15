ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CW33

These are the most delicious soda shops in Dallas: Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Ever wondered where you can find the best soda around Dallas? We’re taking it old school for some time spent at the soda shop. We’re soda-loving people this weekend as Saturday, November 19 is National Carbonated Beverage With Caffeine Day… boy, that was a mouthful.
DALLAS, TX
bdmag.com

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three New Luxury Rental Communities in North Texas

The groundbreaking marks the start of construction of more than 1,000 luxury units throughout Dallas-Fort Worth area, and kicks off joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. Dallas, Texas — Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Grand Opening Announced

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new Dallas location in mid-November alongside a host of opening-themed events. Sprouts Farmers Market — a national grocery chain that specializes in fresh, natural, and organic food — announced the grand opening of its new Lakewood neighborhood location at the northeast corner of Abrams Road and Mockingbird Lane.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings

Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Housing Prices And Rising Rents Got You Down? Score a Small Cottage For Less Than $50K

As Dallas begins to embrace accessory dwelling units, tiny homes, and alternative construction materials, another cost-effective housing solution is now on the market. South Carolina-based ECLIPSE Cottages is building 128-square-foot, solar-powered, energy-efficient homes with off-the-grid capability. Like the tiny homes and the 3D concrete-printed models we’ve featured recently, they’re not...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip

Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Six H-E-B Items Worth the Wait in Line

Friends Claudia Kist and Tommy Trogden created an H-E-B Facebook page as a way to secretly keep friends informed about the grocery chain’s expansion into North Texas before the company made the news official. “We started it back in 2020 when it was filed with the Plano zoning board...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

Cold Temperatures Put Shelters at Capacity

(WBAP/KLIF) — With North Texas warming shelters at capacity, one group is stepping up. Cold temperatures are creating a shortage of beds at area shelters as temperatures are expected to remain in the low thirties through the weekend. According to Salvation Army Major Paul McFarland, the homeless can take advantage of a warm meal, comfortable room, and a bed.
ARLINGTON, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Walnut Hill Midcentury Home Packs Bold Updates

For this week’s Inwood Home of the Week sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to feature a completely updated, midcentury gem in Walnut Hill Manor. Listed by Joshua Vernon with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate, this fully upgraded 3,855-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home on Killion Drive is a showpiece of style and an ode to elegance.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

CW33

