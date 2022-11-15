ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Here's where you can eat out or order in for Thanksgiving in the St. Cloud area

By Sarah Kocher, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3Ozi_0jBcIWAd00

There are a lot of reasons you could be looking to eat out on Thanksgiving.

You could have forgotten to defrost your bird. You could have started a fire in your oven. You could have lost your entire ability to care about what people expect you to do (cook and clean) and decided to be thankful for together time: takeout version.

Whatever the reason, here are the places in the St. Cloud area you can eat at on Thanksgiving.

Is your restaurant open on Thanksgiving? Send an email to skocher@stcloudtimes.com to be added to the list.

Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill

Location: Both the 1004 Sunridge Drive, St. Cloud and the 1101 Second St. S, Sartell locations will be open.

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pricing: A dine-in plated dinner is $21.99 (or $9.99 for children ages 10 and younger). Pre-order prices are $41.99 for a family-style meal for two or $75.99 for a family-style meal for four.

Reservations: Pre-orders or reservations should be made by Nov. 20. Call 320-281-3911 for St. Cloud and 320-253-7825 for Sartell.

The dishes: Oven-baked ham, oven-roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, traditional stuffing, buttery corn, homemade dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.

The Coyote Moon Grille

The Coyote Moon Grille does serve a Thanksgiving meal, but reservations are full.

Granite City Food & Brewery

Location: 3945 Second St. S, St. Cloud

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. is the first seating; 6 p.m. is the last seating of the day.

Pricing: Adults dine for $29.99. Kids age 7-12 are $9.99 and children 6 years old and younger eat for free.

Reservations: Call 320-203-9000 or visit www.gcfb.com/reservations. Reservations are required, and a reservation lasts 1 1/2 hours. They're booking up fast.

The dishes: This year, Granite City is offering a buffet of its Thanksgiving staples rather than its typical three-course dinner service style. The restaurant is also not offering to-go orders on Thanksgiving.

Green Mill St. Cloud

Location: 100 Fourth Ave. S, St. Cloud

Thanksgiving hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last reservation slot is at 1:15 p.m.

Pricing: $24.99 for adults, $22.99 for seniors, $9.89 for children 6-10 years old, free for children 5 years old and younger.

Reservations: Reservations are filling up fast. Call 320-259-6455. The meal will be in the ballroom/banquet room. You can access it through the restaurant doors.

The dishes: A buffet of Thanksgiving fare.

Sarah Kocher is the business reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-255-8799 or skocher@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter @SarahAKocher.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.

Comments / 1

Related
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

Honey Baked Ham stores under new ownership in Minnesota

Courtesy of Honey Baked Ham Company via Paris Creative Agency. The 65-year-old Honey Baked Ham Company is going under new ownership in the Twin Cities. The Davis Restaurant Group on Wednesday announced it had taken over operations at the Roseville location and will be acquiring the other two Minnesota retail locations, in Burnsville and Minnetonka.
ROSEVILLE, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud Rents Lead Nation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has seen the third-largest rent increase in the United States. That’s according to Dwellsy, the largest home rental listing platform in the country. The website lists the median asking rent for St. Cloud in October of 2022 was just over $1,500 per...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
boreal.org

Video: Health officials ask Minnesotans to take precautions over Thanksgiving as flu cases surge

Health officials are warning Minnesotans to take precautions ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as influenza cases skyrocket across the state. “Right now, our hospitals are overflowing,” said Dr. Michael Stiffman, chair of family medicine at HealthPartners. “This year, we’re definitely seeing an earlier spike and a much more severe spike than we’ve seen in the last few years.”
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

New round of free COVID tests available ahead of the holidays

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesotans can grab four more at-home rapid COVID-19 tests ahead of the holidays.On Tuesday, state officials say the tests are available to all households through the state's online ordering program. "We're doing our part to remove any barriers for Minnesotans to test for COVID before gathering this Thanksgiving," Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. "These additional tests are free, easy to order, and will be delivered to your doorstep. Testing for COVID is one simple way to stay healthy around the holidays."For information on getting a test, click here. Minnesotans can also place orders through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053. 
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Winter cold, bluster make their way into Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – While it's still technically fall, winter cold has arrived, more or less officially.There remains a chance of light snow in northern Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. Because of that, the NEXT Weather Tower remains green, despite the plunge in temperatures.Also, as far as the morning commute is concerned, side roads and even some main roads are still slick from evening snow showers last night.It will stay windy as well on Friday, and coupled with high temperatures stalling out in the upper teens, it's going to feel quite brisk indeed.An even colder day is expected Saturday. We'll start in the single digits and only warm to the teens. It will feel below zero for many, with the wind staying strong.  We'll start to recover Sunday, which will have a high in the upper 20s and be less windy.We'll warm to the low 30s next week, which is still below average. Some models are hinting at a Thanksgiving Day burst of snow to the tune of a half-foot of accumulation, but it's still too far out to be certain.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Nov. 18-20)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Several winter activities open this weekend including a botanical light show and a St. Paul food tour. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Winter Lights at the Arb:. 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. November 17 through January 1. Tickets start at...
MINNESOTA STATE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy