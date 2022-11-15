ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Five Richland County players earn All-Ohio honors in Division II girls soccer

By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
COLUMBUS — Richland County has proven for years to be a hotbed for top-notch girls soccer players.

And 2022 was no different.

In all, five Richland County girls soccer players earned All-Ohio honors in Division II headlined by Ontario's Adi Turnbaugh and Hattie Yugovich as first teamers.

Turnbaugh, a senior, led the Warriors to a fourth consecutive Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with nine goals and nine assists while playing primarily on defense in big matches. The Warriors went 17-4 under her watch in 2022.

Yugovich burst onto the scenes as a freshman in 2022 leading the Warriors in scoring with an outstanding 37 goals and 25 assists for one of the most brilliant freshman seasons in Richland County history.

Lexington's Addy Boyce and Clear Fork's Lilly Wortman and Annika Labaki were second team All-Ohio selections. Boyce led Lady Lex to the Division II district championship as the primary defender. A junior, Boyce helped Lex post five shutouts and add 14 games of two or fewer goals allowed. Lexington went 11-6-3 and fell in the regional semifinals to the eventual state champions, Copley.

Wortman was the leading scorer for the Clear Fork Colts with 18 goals and 12 assists while Labaki added 14 goals and 15 assists to lead the team to a 13-4-2 record and a second-place finish in the MOAC.

Here is the complete list of All-Ohio girls soccer players in Division II.

Division II First Team All-Ohio

Jordyn Adams, Bloom-Carroll; Donna Bundy, Taylor; Mackenzie Chinn, Tippecanoe; Lauryn Contini, New Philadelphia; Samantha Erbach, Waynesville; Aerial Fast, Memorial (St. Marys); Frankee Flesher, West Geauga; Ashley Kerekes, Copley; Tessa Knapp, Bay Village; Ava Labocki, Granville; Isabella Nella, Fairfield Union; Natalie Shimmel, Archbishop Hoban; Madison Sievering, Summit Country Day; Emma Stransky, Copley; Aubrianna Thomas, West Branch; Macy Toporcer, Canfield; Adi Turnbaugh, Ontario; Hattie Yugovich, Ontario.

Division II Second Team All-Ohio

Payton Alloway, Warren; Gracie Ashton, Fairless; Kate Bartlett, Chagrin Falls; Brionna Bash, Niles; Addy Boyce, Lexington; Caitlin Burger, Badin Ella, Chapman Athens; Callie Chevrette, Kenton Ridge; Rachel Clark, Bath (Lima); Cadence Crocker, Franklin; Rosey Dunham, Graham; Riley Evans, Cloverleaf; Kellyn Fausel, New Philadelphia; Bella Hile, Shawnee (Lima); Ella Hoover, Granville; Rylee Hutton, Salem; Analei Jackson, Elida; Zoey Koch, Wyoming; Hannah Koons, CVCA; Annika Labaki, Clear Fork; Katie Mannix, Marietta; Addie Martin, Dover; Allie McMillen, West Holmes; Ashtyn Miller, Unioto; Brooklynn Miltenberger, Monroe; Peyton Mounce, Urbana; Emma Neff, Oakwood; Isable Niermeyer, Bexley; Jayme O'Neill, Kenston; Kylie Recker, Liberty-Benton; Megan Sheehan, Bishop Hartley; Bella Simmons, Firelands; Brooklyn Steiner, Gilmour Academy; Rose Vigran, Indian Hill; Ella Voigt, Bryan; Mattie Walburn, Jackson; Gabriella Wetherill, Kenton; Cassie Wilde, Field; Lilly Wortman, Clear Fork.

Division II Player of The Year: Emma Stransky, Copley.Division II Coach of The Year: Wally Senk, Copley.Division II Assistant Coach of The Year: Sean Falkowski, Waynesville.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

