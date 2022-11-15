ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday gift ideas for self-care in 2022

By Charlotte Tilbury
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE TILBURY SPONSORED CONTENT — Libier.com is a lifestyle blog born to encourage and inspire women of all ages to prioritize self-care in their everyday lives and to discover and delight in the freedom that lies within them!

Charlotte Tilbury’s Revitalizing Magic Mini Skin Set

Comes with a travel size of her award-winning moisturizer the Magic Cream which has the magic 8′ matrix of oils and ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamins C & E, and a plump-effect peptide complex, it’s the MAGIC DEW in a jar for a youthful, luminous-looking complexion and INSTANT & LONG-TERM results! Plus a travel size of the Magic serum helps your skin giving you a brighter complexion with its Golden Vitamin C and REPLEXIUM for younger-looking skin!

This is a limited edition kit available at www.CharlotteTilbury.com

Charlotte Tilbury’s Recovery Skin Set

It comes with a Full-size-Cryo Recovery Eye Serum that acts like an energizing alarm clock for the eyes! Visibly depuffs and brightens the look of your eyes with ICEAWAKE, Swiss ice wine, Caffeine complex, and REPLEXUIUM. The expertly molded cooling metal applicator fits into the eye contour to give a cooling sensation on the skin, allowing you to massage and depuff your eyes. It also includes a travel size of the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir with REPLIXIUM for younger-looking skin and a travel size of the Magic cream moisturizer that includes a peptide complex like magic dew in a jar for a youthful, luminous-looking complexion.

This is a limited edition kit available at www.CharlotteTilbury.com

Dream Team Notebook

This an adorable notebook Illustrated by: Aline Figueroa, for any girls in your life that need a little hope and inspiration to write down their feelings and heart in a journal. This would be the best gift to someone who is trying to figure out how to cope with all of life’s BIG stressors! This notebook is a tinny sneak peek at Libier’s new book, The Butterfly Key, coming soon! For girls ages 11-16; a discovery book to develop emotional maturity and a Christ-Centered identity! Our prayer is that through this book, you’ll become your own best friend and cultivate “inner wing strength” to cope with the challenges of life! The Butterfly Key is coming VERY soon! You can
sign up for our e-mail newsletter to know when you can pre-order the book.

Available at Libier.com

