We've all been there: It's Thanksgiving Day, you're elbow deep in mealtime prep and you discover the cream of mushroom soup for your green bean casserole is dramatically expired.

No? Just me?

For whatever reason you may need to do a shop on Thanksgiving Day, here's the scoop on which St. Cloud-area stores will be open for that last-minute trip.

More: Here's where you can eat out or order in for Thanksgiving in the St. Cloud area

Coborn's and Cash Wise

After closing for Thanksgiving Day in 2021 , Coborn's and Cash Wise will once again be open this year.

"While we heard from many customers who appreciated that we were closed, we also heard from as many who had last-minute items they forgot or needed," Coborn's Inc. Vice President of Marketing Dennis Host said in an email.

Coborn's and Cash Wise stores will be open until 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day in an effort to serve its customers but also allow employees to spend the holiday with their own families, Host said.

Fresh Thyme

Fresh Thyme will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.

Target

Target announced in 2021 that it would close all its stores on Thanksgiving from then on. The retailer closed in 2020 and 2021 for Thanksgiving to minimize store crowding during the pandemic.

Walmart

Walmart will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Aldi

Aldi closes its stores on several major holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Where can you get last-minute groceries on Thanksgiving Day in the St. Cloud area?