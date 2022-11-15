Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Kirksville's Community Thanksgiving Dinner returns for 17th year
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A Heartland tradition returned for its 17th straight year in Kirksville. The Thanksgiving Community Dinner was held on Thursday at Hamilton Street Baptist Church. Organizations from all across the community came together to host the free event. The Brashear School District also pitched in, helping to...
Columbia Missourian
Moberly Christmas festival packs holiday events into one day
In 2019, the city of Moberly decided to pack all of its holiday events into one big day to celebrate the season. The Moberly Area Chamber of Commerce tied a number of smaller events together to bring more people out during the holidays. This year, the Moberly Christmas Festival takes...
ktvo.com
Helpful tips to save money when heating your home this winter
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — It's no secret it can get quite cold during the winter in the Heartland. With the area already experiencing chilly conditions, some may be wondering how they can save a few dollars heating their homes. There are some things you can do to...
ktvo.com
Robert 'Gene' Webber, 88, of Keytesville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Robert “Gene” Webber, 88, of Keytesville, Missouri, passed away at the Brunswick Nursing and Rehab in Brunswick, Missouri, on Monday, November 14, 2022. He had been a resident there briefly. Robert Eugene Webber was born in Unionville, Missouri, on January 10, 1934, the son of Arthur and Nellie...
ktvo.com
Andy Hume, 70, of Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home
Andy Hume, 70, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away quietly but unexpectedly at his home on November 15, 2022. John Andrew ("Andy") was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on December 3rd, 1951, the son of Murl and Nellie (Hayes) Hume. Other than brief times in other locations, Andy lived most of his life in and around Unionville, Missouri. He graduated 8th grade from Lemons School and was a graduate of UHS, class of 1969.
ktvo.com
Recreational marijuana could cause issues for Kirksville schools
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Legal sales of cannabis are expected to start in February in Missouri. Last week, Amendment 3 passed with 53.1% of the vote, but some Heartland community members are concerned about how this could affect the schools. Missouri officials still haven't released any public details about how...
Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County
A freight train hit a truck pulling an oversize load on a track in Paris, Missouri, on Thursday. The post Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Watchdog group gives Kirksville hospital highest grade for patient safety
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — An independent watchdog group recently gave a northeast Missouri hospital its highest grade for keeping patients safe. Northeast Regional Medical Center (NRMC) in Kirksville just received an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2022 from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction recognizes NRMC’s achievements...
This Huge Flea Market in Missouri is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of amazing deals. You never know what sort of cool items you can find.
ktvo.com
New Scotland County bridge opens; construction to begin soon on another
SCOTLAND COUNTY, Mo. — A new bridge is now open in northeast Missouri. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said the bridge replacement project on Scotland County Route B is now complete, just in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel. The new bridge spans the North Fork of the North...
ktvo.com
Paris High School football to make the move to 8-man
PARIS, Mo. — Heartland football schedules will look a little different next year as Paris High School announced they are officially moving to 8-man football for the 2023-2024 season. Paris, who finished 1-9 this year, will be partnering with the Central River Conference and will play in a seven-team...
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
ktvo.com
Adair County car theft suspect now charged with stealing car in Knox County
KNOX CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man already charged with stealing two cars in Adair County is now charged with stealing one in Knox County. Dakota Berry, 24, of Kirksville, faces three charges related to a car stolen from Knox City earlier this month. In this latest case,...
KMZU
Police ask for help locating missing Macon teen
MACON – The Macon Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Brittany Davis, 17, was reportedly last seen in Macon early Tuesday morning. According to the Facebook post from the police department, she is 5'7 and weighs 165 pounds. Anyone with information is...
kttn.com
Rollover crash west of Novinger sends Greencastle man to hospital
A single-vehicle rollover accident on Monday morning in western Adair County has injured a Greencastle resident five miles west of Novinger. Seventy-one-year-old Robert Wernert was taken by an ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville with moderate injuries. The westbound pickup traveled off Highway 6, struck a tree, overturned,...
kttn.com
Ten rural Missouri hospitals closed since 2012, Scotland County hopes to avoid that fate
(Missouri Independent) – In March, Scotland County Hospital’s auditors delivered a stark warning. After five consecutive years of losses, only federal COVID-19 payments received over the previous year had kept the 25-bed hospital’s bank account solvent. In the fiscal years covered by the audit, accounting firm BKD...
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Report
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early November includes several investigations and arrests. October 29 LCSO took a report of a pair of used tires/rims stolen from a location in Dawn with a value of $100. A suspect was identified and interviewed. October 30 LCSO responded to a...
krcgtv.com
Impactful snow on the way to mid-Missouri
NEW BLOOMFIELD — These advisories have been issued for the travel impacts expected. Some light rain is possible as this system moves in this evening. The snow switch will happen quickly and spread across mid-Missouri throughout the evening hours. A few developing slick spots could occur but overall impacts will...
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested on warrant for failing to appear
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on November 17th on a capias warrant for failure to appear. Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Keith Swigart’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
