De Valls Bluff, AR

Arkansas trucker sentenced for trying to smuggle cocaine through South Texas

By Jesse Mendez
 4 days ago

FALFURRIAS, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An Arkansas man has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for trafficking cocaine.

Legusta Juaquim Rodan, 54 was sentenced by a federal judge on Nov. 8, according to a press release provided by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs.

Rodan, from De Valls Bluff, Arkansas, pleaded guilty Aug. 1 and was sentenced to serve up to 87 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

In handing down the sentence, the court said that Rodan engaged in a pattern of conduct in narcotics trafficking as opposed to being caught up in a one-time event.

Court documents showed law enforcement officials inspected Rodan’s vehicle at the Falfurrias Border Patrol checkpoint on Sept. 10, 2020.

The trailer contained wooden pallets full of cartons of raspberries. However, after a K-9 officer alerted authorities, 75.5 kilograms of cocaine and 400 kilograms of marijuana were discovered in his tractor-trailer, hidden in 43 bundles below the pallets of raspberries.

Rodan remains in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

