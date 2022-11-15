Read full article on original website
Related
Illinois Superintendent of Education to retire
CHICAGO (WICS) — State officials are looking for a new person to head up the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala announced on November 18 her plans to retire next year. “Dr. Ayala represents the highest level of dedication to public service,...
Push to allow Native Americans to wear regalia during graduations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Members of the state's Native American community partnered with state lawmakers to address issues impacting indigenous people. Plans to introduce legislation to guarantee that native youth can wear cultural regalia during their high school graduation were announced. This comes after an Evanston Township student was...
Illinois EPA holds Poster, Poetry and Prose contest for students
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is inviting fifth and sixth-grade writers and artists from around Illinois to participate in this year’s Poster, Poetry, and Prose Contest. This is the 36th year for the contest and this year's theme is Environmental Justice: A Healthy...
$20 million grant opportunity for Illinois not for profit business security
SPRINGFIELD ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) announced a Not-for-Profit Security Grant Program that provides $20 million for organizations at risk of terrorist attacks. Eligible not-for-profit organizations with one site may apply for up to $150,000 per location. Eligible not-for-profit organizations with multiple locations may apply for...
McFarland employees protest over lack of staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Employees from the McFarland Mental Health Center held a protest on Wednesday over the lack of staff. Members of the Illinois Nurses Association and the American Federation of State County and Municipal employees were picketing outside the center. Officials say the lack of staff is...
Writing to raise spirits of Illinois veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois residents are being asked to show their support for the state's many veterans. The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) launched a letter-writing campaign, Operation Rising Spirit, this week. The hope is to help raise the spirits of the veterans at state veterans'...
Illinois unemployment rate up in October
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced on Thursday that unemployment has increased. Officials say the unemployment rate has increased by 0.1% point to 4.6%, while nonfarm payrolls increased by 3,600 in October. In October, the industry with the largest over-the-month gains in employment...
Officials create new penalties for individuals who sell fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A press conference was held in Springfield on Tuesday, to unveil legislation for two new offenses and penalties for individuals who intentionally sell scheduled drugs with fentanyl or use electronic communication devices to sell fentanyl. Senate Bill 4221 would amend the manufacture and delivery offense...
Mobile tattoo parlor in Springfield causing controversy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A mobile tattoo parlor is roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium. Some aldermen were not in support of a mobile tattoo parlor driving and parking around Springfield. The topic was brought up by Ward 6 Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso at Tuesday night’s...
CWLP recognized as a Smart Energy Provider
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) has been recognized as a Smart Energy Provider (SEP) by the American Public Power Association. The award is given to companies that show environmental initiatives that support the goal of providing reliable and low-cost sustainable efforts. CWLP was recognized...
Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial Service
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be a remembrance for those who lost their life due to transphobia and hate in Springfield. The Transgender Day of Remembrance Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday. It will be held in front of Out on Adams 413 E....
DHS held in contempt of court over inmate transfers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) is now being held in contempt of court in Sangamon County. According to court documents, DHS was ordered by the courts to take custody of a county jail inmate found unfit to stand back on September 8. The...
UIS offers free professional clothes to students
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students are receiving a helping hand when it comes to their careers. The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) Professional Clothing Closet is providing free professional clothes to students. The Professional Clothing Closet offers a wide variety of business clothes for students to wear to career...
Old Capitol Holiday Walks start next week
SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Springfield. Downtown Springfield, Inc. is holding its holiday walk starting November 26. The event highlights local businesses and activities downtown. Upcoming activities include:. Midwest sleigh rides on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Lighted Bus on Washington street.
City council raises more safety concerns about MacArthur Boulevard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur Boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to...
Families of victims in Lanphier High School stabbing sue District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The families of the victims of a stabbing at Lanphier High School one year ago are now suing District 186. Pierre Scott Junior, 18, was killed and another teenager was injured in the stabbing in November 2021 in front of the high school. Now 16-year-old...
Mobile tattoo parlor owner speaks out after aldermen expressed concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — New details about the mobile tattoo parlor roaming around Springfield. The business is Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium, and its owner is speaking out after some aldermen expressed concerns. Anthony Killion, the owner of Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium said his business is no different than a...
Benedictine University campus purchase finalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Benedictine University officially has a new owner. Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday it finalized the purchase of the Springfield campus. The non-profit, run by Tony and Ann Libri, bought the property last year. Their goal is to completely redevelop the campus into a new business...
UIS recognized for campus engagement
SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The University of Illinois Springfield (UIS) has been recognized for the first time by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge for the most engaged campus for college voting. ALL IN campus democracy Challenge recognizes colleges for making intentional efforts to increase student voter participation. During...
Springfield business owner facing drug charges
A Springfield business owner is facing drug charges. A grand jury indicted Josh Lindvall on October 19, on drug and firearm charges. Lindvall is facing charges of conspiracy to distribute meth, maintaining drug-involved premises, and unlawful possession of a firearm by drug use. According to court records, Lindvall owns Nelson's...
