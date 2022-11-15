ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

It's Launch Day! NASA attempts 3rd try at launching SLS rocket, Artemis I mission

By Rob Landers, Florida Today
 4 days ago
It's Launch Day! (OK, technically, it's tomorrow - but you get the point)

NASA is scheduled to launch the Space Launch System rocket on its maiden voyage from Kennedy Space Center overnight.

Here are the things to know for the early morning launch:

• The Artemis I mission is set to launch at 1:04 a.m. Wednesday morning from Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39B.

• Teams have a two-hour launch window to get the rocket off the ground.

• Meteorologists with the U.S. Space Force Space Launch Delta 45 currently predict 90% favorable weather conditions.

• Stay informed with our live coverage. Visit floridatoday.com/space beginning at 10 tonight for real-time updates and live video.

Artemis program:NASA commits $2 billion for three more Artemis program Orion capsules

SpaceX's 100th successful launch from Pad 40:100 successful missions logged from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Launch plans set:NASA pushing forward with Artemis I launch after clearing hurricane-related damages

• The Artemis I mission will send an uncrewed Orion capsule on a 25-day mission around the moon and back to Earth.

• This will be NASA's third attempt to launch the 322-foot rocket.

• Once SLS clears treelines and buildings, most folks across the Space Coast to witness the launch should have spectacular views.

• Expect it to be loud. SLS will not be shy. Its loudest point, at least when measured by pad instruments, will happen just after liftoff from pad 39B when the rocket's thrust interacts with pad infrastructure.

What's that sound?:Sonic booms heard across Florida as secret Space Force spaceplane returns to KSC

Secretive project could lead to jobs:'Project Oz,' quietly eyeing hundreds of jobs at Kennedy Space Center, moves forward

Rocket launch schedule:Upcoming Florida launches and landings

• This flight won't include astronauts, but if it goes as planned, a crew of four will be included on a similar mission for Artemis II slated no earlier than 2024.

• Artemis III plans to put two NASA astronauts on the lunar surface sometime before 2030.

• Most of the SLS rocket, like the core stage, is built by Boeing. Lockheed Martin is responsible for the Orion spacecraft.

• Project Artemis got its name from the Greek goddess of the moon. In mythology, Artemis is the twin sister of Apollo.

• Remember: Stay informed with our live coverage. Visit floridatoday.com/space beginning at 10 tonight for real-time updates and live video.

Rob Landers is a veteran multimedia journalist for the USA Today Network of Florida. Contact Landers at 321-242-3627 or rlanders@gannett.com. Twitter: @ByRobLanders

