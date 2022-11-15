John Leguizamo is back on the big screen with The Menu and he recently opened up about who he based his character on. Leguizamo plays the character of Georgie Diaz, an action star past his prime. To get into the mindset of the fictional character, the Encanto voice actor got inspiration from Steven Seagal. “I’ve met lots of these stars like that, maybe before they were washed up,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, now they’re washed up. I kind of based mine on Steven Seagal. I had a bad run-in with him. We did a movie together. It was Executive Decision....

33 MINUTES AGO