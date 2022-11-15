Read full article on original website
Related
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
John Leguizamo Based ‘The Menu’ Character On Steven Seagal: “He’s Kind Of A Horrible Human”
John Leguizamo is back on the big screen with The Menu and he recently opened up about who he based his character on. Leguizamo plays the character of Georgie Diaz, an action star past his prime. To get into the mindset of the fictional character, the Encanto voice actor got inspiration from Steven Seagal. “I’ve met lots of these stars like that, maybe before they were washed up,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, now they’re washed up. I kind of based mine on Steven Seagal. I had a bad run-in with him. We did a movie together. It was Executive Decision....
Comments / 0