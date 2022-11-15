ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out About Taylor Swift Tour Theories

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gvQhx_0jBcHtF100
(Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

As rumors spread about him and Taylor Swift working together on their upcoming tours, Bruce Springsteen addresses the latest gossip on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While addressing the gossip, Fallon asked Bruce Springsteen, “In 2023, you’ll be on tour. Taylor Swift is also going to be on tour. There’s a theory the two of you will pop into each other’s shows from time to time.”

However, Bruce Springsteen stated that he would be attending Swift’s shows next year because his daughter “will make sure of it. Although he didn’t make any assumptions that he and Swift are working together, he did invite the Bad Blood songstress to perform with him. “She’s welcome on E-street anytime.”

Along with chatting about the Taylor Swift rumors, Bruce Springsteen promoted his new album Only the Strong Survive. The record made its debut on November 11th. It is also Springsteen’s 20th studio album.

Bruce Springsteen previously spoke about Swift and her new record Midnights while chatting with Howard Stern. “My daughter, Taylor Swift Fan to the max. The other day, picked her up at the airport, [and she] says, ‘Dad, Taylor Swift’s got a bangin’ new record! And plays it for me, top volume, all the way from Newark to Colts Neck, dancing in her seat.”

Bruce Springsteen also described Swift as being talented and a tremendous writer. “ know her producer Jack Antonoff very well, they’re making great records. So, there’s people out there – hey, there’s a lot of great work going on, people are still making great record and people were finding a lot of joy in those records. That’s gonna go on, it’s just going to be different, you know? And that’s it.”

Taylor Swift Once Said She Would ‘Wait in Line’ To Meet Bono & Bruce Springsteen

While speaking to MTV News in October 2010, Taylor Swift gushed about Bono and Bruce Springsteen. She noted that she would wait in line for both musicians.

“There’s so many people I look up to based on their longevity,” Swift stated at the time. “Based on the fact that they’ve maintained such a culturally relevant career and such a musically relevant career. People that I look up to like that are Bruce Springsteen and Bono. And I know those are really tough meet-and-greets to get into. And I know that, but I really want to at least try. I would wait in line for that.”

Swift also discussed how she approaches songwriting. “I’ve always sort of written songs about situations in life, things that needed to be said. And I’ve always thought that, you know, I write songs about people who deserve to have songs written about them. And whatever they need to hear, whatever is the right thing to say to that person — ends up being said.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Jay Leno’s Doctor Reveals His Wife, Mavis, Is ‘Very Concerned’

Mavis Leno, who is the wife of legendary The Tonight Show host Jay Leno, is reportedly “very concerned” about her husband’s health. Jay Leno suffered serious burns to his face, chest, and hand when a fire broke out in his garage. At the time, Leno was working on a steam engine underneath one of his cars.
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
wegotthiscovered.com

Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates

Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
OK! Magazine

'Something Isn't Right!': Jessica Simpson's Barely There Legs Freak Fans Out

Jessica Simpson sparked concern yet again when she posted a photo of herself on Thursday, November 17. "Three Generations of Cozy! Thanks for having us @hsn!" the pop star, 42, captioned the snap of herself with her eldest daughter, Maxi Drew, and her mom, Tina Simpson. In the photo, the blonde babe sported a plaid shirt and jeans, but people couldn't help but bring up her weight. One person wrote, "Jessica, are you OK?" while another added, "She looks Shockley thin…… 😢."A third person said, "Her speech and she’s Soo thin something isn’t right. Concern fans that’s all. If you...
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Makes Reporter’s Husband Nervous During Interview

Now that Tom Brady is a single man, there are a lot of folks out there worried about what that might mean. The NFL GOAT is on the market. That’s why one reporter’s husband was nervous after an interview recently. NFL Network’s Sara Walsh spoke to Brady after his most recent game.
Outsider.com

Massive ‘Lake-Effect’ Snowstorm to Blanket Buffalo, NY in Over 4 Feet of Snow

With the latest lake-effect storm dumping up to 33.9 inches of snow around Buffalo, New York, things are not looking good for The Bison City and surrounding areas. According to FOX Weather, Buffalo may see up to four feet of the white flakes by Sunday (November 20th). Bands of heavy snow off Lake Erie and Ontario have already produced snowfall rates of up to three inches per hour since Thursday evening. As of Friday morning, totals are now up to 12.5 inches in Buffalo. Up to 33.9 inches has already been measured in the Buffalo Southtown of Hamburg.
BUFFALO, NY
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Ticketmaster Disaster: It ‘Pisses Me Off’

Swifties have long awaited a new tour from “Anti-Hero” singer Taylor Swift, 32, but getting tickets to her Eras tour proved to be a disaster. After two presales, Ticketmaster was forced to cancel the general on-sale for Taylor’s tour due to the “extraordinarily high demands”. Fans who didn’t get tickets were devastated, and those who were able to get tickets were upset about the hoops they had to jump through to do it.
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Addresses Ticketmaster Outrage, Says He ‘Has to Own’ His Decisions

Bruce Springsteen addressed the controversial ticketing rollout for his 2023 U.S. tour for the first time, telling Rolling Stone he knows “it was unpopular with some fans” but maintaining that “most of our tickets are totally affordable.” When tickets for the tour went on sale in the summer, fans were outraged by Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing and costs skyrocketing up to $5,000 apiece. “What I do is a very simple thing. I tell my guys, ‘Go out and see what everybody else is doing. Let’s charge a little less.’ That’s generally the directions. They go out and set it up. For the past...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

584K+
Followers
66K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy