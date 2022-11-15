Bruce Springsteen Speaks Out About Taylor Swift Tour Theories

(Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

As rumors spread about him and Taylor Swift working together on their upcoming tours, Bruce Springsteen addresses the latest gossip on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While addressing the gossip, Fallon asked Bruce Springsteen, “In 2023, you’ll be on tour. Taylor Swift is also going to be on tour. There’s a theory the two of you will pop into each other’s shows from time to time.”

However, Bruce Springsteen stated that he would be attending Swift’s shows next year because his daughter “will make sure of it. Although he didn’t make any assumptions that he and Swift are working together, he did invite the Bad Blood songstress to perform with him. “She’s welcome on E-street anytime.”

Along with chatting about the Taylor Swift rumors, Bruce Springsteen promoted his new album Only the Strong Survive. The record made its debut on November 11th. It is also Springsteen’s 20th studio album.

Bruce Springsteen previously spoke about Swift and her new record Midnights while chatting with Howard Stern. “My daughter, Taylor Swift Fan to the max. The other day, picked her up at the airport, [and she] says, ‘Dad, Taylor Swift’s got a bangin’ new record! And plays it for me, top volume, all the way from Newark to Colts Neck, dancing in her seat.”

Bruce Springsteen also described Swift as being talented and a tremendous writer. “ know her producer Jack Antonoff very well, they’re making great records. So, there’s people out there – hey, there’s a lot of great work going on, people are still making great record and people were finding a lot of joy in those records. That’s gonna go on, it’s just going to be different, you know? And that’s it.”

Taylor Swift Once Said She Would ‘Wait in Line’ To Meet Bono & Bruce Springsteen

While speaking to MTV News in October 2010, Taylor Swift gushed about Bono and Bruce Springsteen. She noted that she would wait in line for both musicians.

“There’s so many people I look up to based on their longevity,” Swift stated at the time. “Based on the fact that they’ve maintained such a culturally relevant career and such a musically relevant career. People that I look up to like that are Bruce Springsteen and Bono. And I know those are really tough meet-and-greets to get into. And I know that, but I really want to at least try. I would wait in line for that.”

Swift also discussed how she approaches songwriting. “I’ve always sort of written songs about situations in life, things that needed to be said. And I’ve always thought that, you know, I write songs about people who deserve to have songs written about them. And whatever they need to hear, whatever is the right thing to say to that person — ends up being said.”