Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com
Downtown Houston Steakhouse Guard and Grace Continues to Evolve & Impress
There is no shortage of steakhouses in Houston, and many of them are located downtown. So, when “modern steakhouse” Guard and Grace — named after chef and owner Troy Guard’s daughter — opened in late 2019 on the ground floor of One Allen Center at 500 Dallas, it wasn’t clear what was going to make it stand out from all the others.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Beloved Chef Offers Exclusive Ceviche Bar Experience in Downtown Houston Food Hall
Chef David Guerrero is no stranger to adversity. He has survived two bouts with cancer and faced the closures of previous establishments. Now, he’s resurrected Andes Cafe in POST Market at 401 Franklin. In a nook just three spaces down from the buzzy Golfstrømmen, Guerrero is creating a seafood haven that is bringing the vibrant taste of South America to Houston, one plate of ceviche at a time.
New American Deli brings classic comfort food to Cullen Crossing
The new American Deli opened Nov. 4 at 14451 Cullen Blvd., close to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland. (Courtesy Pexels) American Deli opened Nov. 4 at 14451 Cullen Blvd., close to HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland. The restaurant brings a diverse menu, including wings, chicken, burgers, sub sandwiches, fried rice and more. 832-767-3986. www.americandeli.com.
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
HOUSTON — Pastor Jaime Garcia is known for great weather video he contributes to KHOU 11 News, but now he's making news after becoming a crime victim Thursday afternoon. Garcia said he was watched, followed and burglarized minutes after leaving a bank near the Heights. "This is definitely a...
365thingsinhouston.com
Wander among millions of colorful lights at Magical Winter Lights
Take in a twinkling spectacle, carnival and winter circus at Magical Winter Lights at Houston Raceway Park from Friday, November 18 through Saturday, January 7, 2023. One of the Houston area’s most popular holiday attractions returns with Magical Winter Lights, which brings seven dazzling themed displays decked out in more than 6 million lights to Houston Raceway Park in Baytown. This year, roaming visitors will get the chance to explore new lantern attractions and themes like world landmarks, an interactive Alice in Wonderland display, and more alongside favorite returning scenes.
Click2Houston.com
Where to eat like the French without leaving Houston
HOUSTON – Houston is undoubtedly a food city -- and tomorrow night there is a special event where you can enjoy decadent dishes from some of Houston’s top French chefs. Jacques Fox, executive chef and owner of Artisans, and French wine expert Julien Nolan shared details on The French Food & Wine Festival happening in downtown Houston.
Tacos y Más: When Houston gets cold, caldo de res is the only answer
Caldo de res at La Imperial Bakery in the East End warms body and soul.
Houston Press
Thanksgiving 2022: Delicious Desserts to-Go in Houston
Thanksgiving is fast approaching and menus are being decided while guest lists are enlarged or slimmed down. Whether you need a last minute pie to round out the dessert table or a show-stopping cake that will shut up your loud-mouthed third cousin removed, we have a round up of some places that will help give the Thanksgiving meal the sweet ending it needs.
It's lit! Downtown Houston to feature 8 winter wonderlands with lights, ice skating, markets
Walking in a winter wonderland just became a reality. 🎅⛄🎄
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving To Go In Pearland For 2022
This year, let Pearland restaurants take the labor out of Thanksgiving, with options ranging from full meals to à la carte starters, meats, sides and desserts. We’ve even added a few catering options from Pearland small businesses, so you can support budding local producers while dining on delicious fare. For more restaurants to visit the rest of the year, check out the Visit Pearland dining website.
cw39.com
Mokaram Law Firm giving away 1,000 FREE turkeys TODAY
HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you haven’t bought the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal yet, you’re in luck. The Mokaram Law Firm bought 1,000 turkeys, and they’re giving them away for free Friday. All you have to do is drive through the parking lot of their building...
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
papercitymag.com
Heart-Stopping Video, an Impassioned Mattress Mack and an Astros Hall of Famer Bring Houston’s Crime Issues Into Focus On a Record $1.35 Million Night
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, MLB Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, Sheridan Williams, Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale, Rania Mankarious at the Crime Stoppers' Leading the Way to a Safer Future dinner. (Photo by CatchlightGroup.com) With a heart-stopping video of an actual police shoot-out with criminals, poignant testimonials from family members of...
fox26houston.com
Galveston hotel goes up in multi-alarm blaze, one firefighter injured
GALVESTON, Texas - Multiple fire departments worked together to battle a hotel fire in Galveston. On Friday, Galveston firefighters along with four other fire departments worked together to put out a multi-alarm fire at the Inn at Waterpark Hotel at 2525 Jones Drive that reportedly started just before 7 p.m.
Nasty cold front to bring 'most miserable day of 2022' to Houston this weekend
A wet, blustery system will make for a downright gross Saturday in the Bayou City.
Art Acevedo lands Aurora, Colorado's interim police chief job after messy exit out of Miami, Florida
He traded the bayou for the beach, and now, the larger-than-life police chief is going Mile High.
cw39.com
It's a fun filled Motown revue, right in the heart of Midtown Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. And Houston’s Ensemble Theatre is hoping to add a little Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder to your holiday music play list!. Beginning November 17 and running through December 24th, ” A Motown Christmas” will be featured...
houstonfoodfinder.com
Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Houston for 2022
It’s the season of thankfulness, and we at Houston Food Finder are thankful for the opportunity to ditch dry homemade turkeys, deep fryer mishaps and Grandma’s tuna aspic. We give thanks for a city abounding with dine-in options, from the untraditional to the ultra-luxe. If you find yourself in Houston and in need of a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, November 24, look no further than any of the choices below for a meal worthy of praise and thanks.
Born at 25 weeks, weighing 1 pound, Houston girl set to celebrate her quinceañera
HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday. Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.
